Meghan Markle Says Her Family Was “Fed To The Wolves” By The Royal Family In New Trailer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already made waves with the first installment of episodes on their new Netflix series Harry & Meghan. Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are revealing even more about their decision to step back from the royal family and why they decided to make the move to California.

In a new trailer for their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which shows snippets of three upcoming episodes of the docuseries, Prince Harry and Markle give a sneak peek of what's to come for the family of four.

Harry, 38, begins the next set of episodes focusing on the toxicity of the press and paparazzi, claiming that he and Meghan, 41, suffered under the rule of the royal family and that they were both treated much differently than Prince William and his family.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” Harry says in the trailer, before adding that he and Markle were the victims of “institutional gaslighting.”

While it seems that the royal family was willing to risk some lies for the sake of Prince William, they were not willing to do so for Harry and Meghan. “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” he continued.

When it came to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their decision to step back from royal duties, Harry said that he wonders “what would have happened” to them had they not gotten out when they did. He then revealed that it was his idea to cut the ties.

“I said, ‘We need to get out of here,’” he explained.

In an interesting clip of Harry on an airplane, he says in some self-shot footage, “We are on the freedom flight.”

Markle also revealed how she feels about their decision to step back from their royal duties and how that affected their personal lives. She noted that one of the biggest impacts was the U.K. government decision to remove their 24-hour police protection on the grounds since they were no longer entitled to tax-payer-funded security.

“Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were,” Markle said. “I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves,” she added.

Netflix

The trailer wraps up on a positive note, with the couple gushing about the joys of family life in Montecito, California, and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lillibet Diana, 1.

“To move to the next chapter you've got to finish the first chapter,” Prince Harry explained amid scenes of the couple enjoying the beach and playing with their kids.

He then, more or less, gives the main reason why he was the catalyst for the decision to step away from royal duties — his family. “I've always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for,” he said.

The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan will air on Netflix on December 15.