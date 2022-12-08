A stroll down memory lane ahead of their Netflix docuseries.
The royal couple has been through a lot over the past five years. From a highly publicized courtship and fairytale wedding to “stepping back” from the royal family and welcoming two children, the duo has seemingly weathered the storms together. Here’s a quick look back at their relationship, from dating to today.
This photo marks the first public sighting of the couple. Prince Harry brought his then-girlfriend, Meghan Markle, to watch Wheelchair Tennis at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.