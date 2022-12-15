Prince Harry Believes That Meghan Markle Suffered A Miscarriage Due To Tabloid Case

The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan are here, and there is still a lot to be discussed. The Duke and Duchess continue to make incredibly bold statements in recounting their time in Kensington Palace. Perhaps their most explosive accusation is blaming Meghan Markle’s miscarriage on the British Media and their inability to back down during a legal conflict, creating huge amounts of stress for the couple.

The duo’s lawyer, Jennifer Afia, was among the members interviewed in the documentary, in which she states that she was aware of the turmoil Meghan was dealing with while the couple underwent legal proceedings against a British tabloid in 2020. Harry and Meghan had pursued legal action after Mail On Sunday published a private letter she had written to her father, Thomas Markle.

“The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried,” said Meghan.

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what The Mail did,” Harry added. “I watched the whole thing.” However, Harry admits he can’t prove it, but it’s what he believes. He continued: “Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created caused by that? Of course, we don't.”

Meghan Markle speaking on her docuseries, Harry And Meghan. Youtube

"[But] Bearing in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her. I thought she was brave and courageous, but that doesn't surprise me because she is brave and courageous,” he concluded.

The following year, the pair won their case and received a formal public apology on behalf of the press company, as required by the result of their proceedings.

Meghan responded with a formal statement in 2021, sharing, “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right. While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create.”

The couple welcomed their second child, now one-year-old Lilibet, the same year.

You can catch up on all the Roayl drama on Netflix, will all episodes streaming .