Miley Cyrus Reveals She Watched Her Mom During Super-Emotional 'Used To Be Young' Video

People are weeping over Miley Cyrus’ new music video and single, “Used To Be Young,” which involves the pop star looking directly into the camera, near tears, singing about the complicated past. The song reflects on her years at Disney playing Hannah Montana, her partying era, and a youth spent in the spotlight.

"This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become," she said in a press release. "I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future."

Please pass the tissues and also let’s ignore the fact that Miley is only 30 and yet mourning the cruel passage of time.

So how does the “Party In The USA” singer look so, so emotional and heartfelt in the music video? She admits that it’s all because of her mom, who she didn’t take her eyes off of the whole time thanks to some cool camera technology.

"I'm kind of a mini me of my mom,” she told ABC. “And so I could see her inside of the camera by using a technology where I could live stream with my mom from inside the camera, so we could see each other. And as she was dancing it just made me cry, it made me laugh, it brought up so many real emotions. And I think it's really letting people in to true emotion, which I don't feel we get to see very much these days."

In the interview, you can see footage of mom Tish Cyrus putting her hands on her heart and crying as she watches her daughter shoot the video.

When Miley posted the video on Instagram, her mom left a sweetest message, too.

“I love you little and I’m so happy I got to be your Mom,” she wrote. “We have been on quite the journey over the last 16 years and I cannot wait to see what’s in store for the next 16! Because where ever it takes you, I’ll be right by your side… Always.”

Support like that is probably how Miley was able to navigate her tumultuous teens and 20s years with so much success — and come out on the other side with a bit of wisdom.

It’s probably not a coincidence that the “Used To Be Young” video dropped on the 10-year anniversary of Cyrus’ controversial VMA performance of “We Can’t Stop” and “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke, in which there was a lot of latex, tongue-wagging, and gyrating.

But as Miley sings on her new single, “I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young.”

I think we all have those moments from our youth, for sure. Just for most of us, they weren’t captured on national television and constantly referenced in the pop culture.

Miley and her mom have had their ups and down over the years, but now it seems that they have a super-strong relationship. That wasn’t more clear than last week, when the pop star was the Maid of Honor at her mom’s wedding to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.

"Used to Be Young" is the first single Miley has released since her Endless Summer Vacation album dropped in March.

Watch the full video below.