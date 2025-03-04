Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown is totally over everyone’s bulls**t opinions about her appearance, and she is calling them out publicly.

After facing an onslaught of negative comments from trolls accusing her of “aging so badly,” Brown posted a video to her Instagram and called out the criticism for playing into the ever-present misogyny and double standards of Hollywood.

“I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me," Brown said in a video. “Something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny.”

The 21-year-old actor recalled her early rise to stardom and how she was only 10 years old when she first got her start in the industry, scoring her breakout role on Stranger Things.

“I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me,” she continued. "Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things season one. And because I don’t, I’m now a target."

Internet trolls aren't the only ones who have singled out Brown. She actually called out multiple news articles, including the journalists, that criticized her for "aging so badly" or inquired what work she had "done to her face."

"This isn’t journalism. This is bullying," Millie stated.

"The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse."

Millie also called out critics for tearing women down for clicks, adding, "We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs."

She emphasized that she refuses to "apologize for growing up."

"I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman," Millie said. "I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."

Brown—who tied the knot with husband Jake Bongiovi in May 2024 —urged those who would rather "say something horrible rather than say something nice" to look inward.

"If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder," she said, "what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable?"

Millie added, "Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."