Vecna isn't done with Hawkins just yet. After Season 4's shocking finale, it's no surprise that fans are already clamoring for Stranger Things Season 5. The good news is there is another season of the hit Netflix series on the way. The bad news? Season 5 will be the show's final season. Go and ahead cry now, because when Season 5 does land on Netflix, you'll be too busy trying to follow the Upside Down drama to get too emotional (at least at first, anyway).

In a recent Collider interview with series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, the brothers revealed the final season will jump right into the action this time. "This season, for instance, it was two hours before our characters even realized the monster was killing people in Hawkins," Ross said. "They know what the threat is now, and so that will help speed it up."

That no doubt means there's more heartbreak ahead for Eleven, Hopper, Will, Steve, and the rest of the Hawkins gang before they defeat Vecna and the rest of the Upside Down baddies for good. But it also means fans are in for plenty of drama before they bid Stranger Things farewell. While no one is ready to say goodbye to Eleven and her friends, it is comforting to know that everyone involved in making the series is passionate about serving up a conclusion that's befitting the smash-hit sci-fi series.

Ready for some scoop worthy of The Hawkins Post? Read on for all the secrets the Duffers and the cast have spilled about Stranger Things Season 5 so far.

When will Stranger Things Season 5 premiere?

Season 4 of Stranger Things was split into two parts premiering on May 27 and July 1, respectively, and the super-sized season premiered after a nearly three-year wait between Seasons 3 and 4. As a result, fans can't help but wonder what kind of wait they're in for ahead of Season 5.

According to David Harbour, who plays Hopper, the show won't be gone quite as long this time — but it's still going to be a while before Stranger Things returns. In an interview with GQ, Harbour revealed, "I think we'll [shoot] next year. They're finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it'll be this year. But I think that's the plan. So it'd probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record."

Harbour's math is most likely right. The primary reason behind the long break between the previous two seasons was the pandemic, and the Duffers don't foresee another extended delay. "Don't hold us to it, but the gap should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can't imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus," the brothers recently told Variety.

Still, until filming officially gets underway, it's hard to predict exactly when Season 5 will premiere on Netflix.

Is there a trailer for Stranger Things Season 5?

There's no Stranger Things trailer yet at this stage, but keep watching this space.

Who will be in the cast for Stranger Things Season 5?

The Duffers have promised Season 5 will take Stranger Things back to the beginning again. Part of that process will involve focusing on the characters who viewers have been watching since the very start. While no casting news has been confirmed just yet, fans can expect to see the following actors back for Season 5: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Harbour (Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will), Priah Ferguson (Erica), Joe Keery (Steve), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), and Maya Hawke (Robin).

Sadie Sink (Max) is the only big question mark after Season 4. At the end of the season, Max is left in a coma, and even Sink is unsure what the future holds for her. "I'm not sure where we're going and what Max's state is. It's definitely all up in the air right now," she told Entertainment Weekly after the season finale. "I'm just as excited as everyone else to find out where Max is and how she's doing."

Meanwhile, during a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Duffers confirmed that both Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and Brenner (Matthew Modine) are really dead. As for Vecna, the character is defeated for the moment, but he's not gone, so expect to see Jamie Campbell Bower back again.

Are there any Stranger Things Season 5 spoilers?

The Duffers are understandably keeping mum about what's next for Eleven and the rest of the gang, but they have let a few small spoilers slip. Most notably, Season 5 will bring the action back to Hawkins after a season that saw the characters scattered from Indiana to California and Russia. The goal is to hearken back to Season 1 in tone.

"I think one of the things that's exciting about Season 5 is [that] Season 4 was interesting to us because everyone was scattered to the winds," Matt told Collider. "That's what was unique about it. But this is about everyone finally coming back. Coming back together, coming back to Hawkins. Hopper is back in Hawkins. The original group [is] back together — the original group of boys plus Eleven. The OG group. There's something interesting to re-explore some of the Season 1 dynamics again, except on this grander scale."

The return to Hawkins will also likely bring with it a time jump, although the Duffers haven't revealed how much time will pass between seasons. "I'm sure we will do a time jump," Ross told TV Line in June. How big the jump will be depends on how quickly filming resumes since the teens at the heart of the series are growing up right before viewers' eyes.

Do the Duffer Brothers know how Season 5 will end?

It seems the Duffers have known how Stranger Things would end for quite some time now — they just weren't sure how long it would take to get there. "During the six-month pandemic hiatus, we outlined Season 5 and pitched it to Netflix," the Duffers told Variety. "Everyone there had also been present when we first pitched the show in 2015. While we were strangers then, we were now friends and there were a lot of tears when it was over. It's just been an extraordinary journey for all of us, and while it's hard to believe that we're approaching the end, we feel incredibly lucky to have such amazing partners."

In other words, go ahead and stock up on tissues now.