Is A Minecraft Movie Sequel Already In The Works? It’s Looking Promising

If you have a tween or young teen in your life, you probably started hearing about A Minecraft Movie long before it actually arrived in theaters on April 4. My 12-year-old son, Bo, rarely gets excited enough about a new film to mention it more than once or twice ahead of its release date, but he chatted our ears off about every little update between the time the movie was announced and the time he finally got to see it on the big screen. Clearly, the same could be said for a lot of kids in a lot of households — A Minecraft Movie has broken multiple box office records and is generating a ton of buzz about a possible sequel. But could another Minecraft movie really be in the works already? Well, tell your favorite little Creeper to get excited, because it looks promising.

Honestly, if I were a Warner Bros. exec attached to this action-adventure video game adaptation, I’d be eyeballing a follow-up film, too. A Minecraft Movie has grossed over $350 million worldwide at present, racking up $150 million in its opening weekend alone. In fact, it’s the highest-grossing opening weekend for a video game adaptation yet, beating out recent hits like Five Nights at Freddy’s and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. And it doesn’t hurt that the stellar core cast — Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen — just slayed the marketing blitz surrounding the film.

Was it a critical hit? Maybe not. But it’s hitting with the generation that grew up playing the game, and they’d undoubtedly prod their parents for tickets to a sequel. They appreciate it for what it is. In the words of my son, “It’s really funny. But when you walk into the movie theater to see this movie, don’t expect to see an Oppenheimer-level movie. It’s silly good. Maybe bring a helmet because the people get wild. I really liked Garrett.”

There you have it. So, let’s talk specifics. Here’s what’s been said about a Minecraft 2 movie, and what fans may be able to expect from a sequel.

Is a sequel already in the works?

Nothing is set in stone (heh) yet, but a lot has been said that points in the direction of a sequel moving forward.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Warner Bros. execs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy hinted that “the ink might not be dry on the deals yet” (referring to sequels for both Minecraft and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) but that fans can expect announcements on both “imminently.”

Director Jared Hess has also all but confirmed a sequel. Ahead of the movie’s record-breaking opening weekend, he told GamesRadar+ of a possible sequel, “Oh, it’d be so much fun. Yeah ... I mean, look, the world’s infinite, so many amazing mods and characters and biomes we haven’t explored yet, so it’d be amazing.”

After the film’s release, Hess seemed to confirm that sequel talks are officially underway. “I would have a blast doing the sequel, and it seems like there’s already talk about it happening, so I’m super excited,” he told Deadline. “It’ll be so much fun to go back into the world. The fans are just having such a good time. We teased it in the end credits, and the fans seem to be going wild for it.”

When?

This could be anyone’s best guess! The scale of A Minecraft Movie is so huge — while it only took three months to shoot, it took another year in post-production before being release-ready. And we know that the first film was stuck for over a decade before De Luca and Abdy stepped in and really got the ball rolling.

On the plus side, now that the film has proven to be a huge hit at the box office, everyone involved has much more motivation to lean into that momentum. If they started shooting sometime this year, fans could maybe hope for an early 2027 release.

Casting news?

Let’s be real: People would revolt if a sequel didn’t include the cast that made this one so successful. Still, it’ll likely be a while before any casting is actually confirmed.

However, there has been some exciting chatter about a potential new character. In his interview with Deadline, Hess nodded to a big sequel hint they dropped in the post-credits. If you walked out before that point (perhaps the chicken jockey ruckus was too much for you), Steve walks up to his childhood home. You don’t see her face, but the woman who answers the door introduces herself as Alex.

It’s a name any Crafter would recognize. More than just one of Minecraft’s two default avatars, she’s an icon who will undoubtedly be a dynamic addition to the Minecraft cinematic universe. Even more exciting? Kate McKinnon is rumored to be the voice behind Alex, and that is something we can definitely co-sign.

So, just wait... the game’s not over yet.