I consider Minecraft the great equalizer for kids. No matter how old they are or their video game skills outside of the brand, Minecraft can pull them all together. You’ve never seen kids work as well as they do when they’re playing Minecraft together, and now the extremely popular video game is getting the Hollywood treatment. The first trailer for A Minecraft Movie is officially out, and with some Beatles help and a whole lot of flashy scenes, it looks like it’s going to be a major hit for the entire family.

From Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, A Minecraft Movie will be directed by Jared Hess (you know him from Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre, Masterminds), and the movie will star Jason Momoa and Jack Black as Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison and Steve (yes, that Steve) respectively. Momoa is one of four misfits in the movie who finds himself pulled into the cubic, pixelated world of Minecraft, where he not only has to survive but has to craft his way to survival.

Honestly, it’s giving the same vibes as Super Mario Bros., which was a huge hit last year. I’m here for characters being pulled into weirdo worlds!

A Minecraft Movie is aptly titled because that’s exactly what it is, and with The Beatles helping the story along in the trailer, it promises to be a whimsical, fun ride.

Other favorite Minecraft characters and items throughout the movie include Piglins and Zombies. If you've ever watched your own kid play the game (with absolute awe because how do they know how to do all this?), you'll for sure find the joy in the trailer and recognize some pretty important Minecraft pieces.

A Minecraft Movie will also star the incredible Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black's Taystee), along with Emma Myers (Wednesday's Enid), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (a relative newcomer), and Jennifer Coolidge (icon!).

I've watched the trailer a few times, once with my 10-year-old, who's been into Minecraft for quite some time, and it really does seem like such a fun movie. It reminds me of Jumanji: The Next Level, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and any of the new blockbuster hits that take people into a whole new world. It's one kids will feel like they recognize and know, but seeing it play out on a big screen is sure to be epic. I'm just waiting to see it in theaters with a bunch of kids yelling about which tool to use and what kind of stone works best to build a fortress at night to protect them from the Zombies.

This is just the first trailer, so more is sure to come, but you can go ahead and plan for next spring — A Minecraft Movie will be released only in theaters on April 4, 2025.