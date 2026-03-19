The Most Anticipated Books By Black Authors Coming In 2026

Every year for Black History Month, I only read books by Black authors — and this year, there are so, so many amazing new novels to choose from that I’ve just kept the train rolling into March. From literary fiction to sci-fi, from romance to fantasy to historical fiction and horror, Black excellence in writing is on every shelf of the book store. The only question is: how do we possibly choose what to read first?

I’m here to help! Here are the books I’ve either loved or that I can’t wait to read by Black authors publishing throughout 2026.

Also: Try our Black History Month reading challenge! Even if it’s not February anymore.

The Seven Daughters of Dupree by Mikesha Elise Williams The Seven Daughters of Dupree by Mikesha Elise Williams $30 $27.96 See on Amazon Sale Here’s your sweeping epic seven generation story of love and loss about a family in Alabama.

On Sundays She Picked Flowers by Yah Yah Scholfield On Sundays She Picked Flowers by Yah Yah Scholfield $27 $25.15 See on Amazon Sale This literary horror tale will blow you away. It’s incredibly creepy and violent, but also has a queer love story and really beautiful writing.

Mayhem And The Mortal by Shanora Williams Mayhem & The Mortal by Shanora Williams See price on Amazon See on Amazon I wouldn’t leave you without a romantasy pick. This one is hot: A woman needs to rescue her sister from a curse, but she might need help...

Keeper Of Lost Children by Sadeqa Johnson Keeper Of Lost Children by Sadeqa Johnson $30 $27.96 See on Amazon Sale Fascinating historical fiction about the mixed-race offspring of WWII soldiers, told through three touching characters.

The Missed Connection by Tia Williams The Missed Connection by Tia Williams See price on Amazon See on Amazon I have loved everything Tia Williams has written up to this point. I don’t see that changing for this newest romance, about a couple who meets on a plane but then loses track of each other.

Burn Down Master’s House by Clay Cane 'Burn Down Master's House' by Clay Cane $28 $25 See on Amazon Sale Four connected short stories based on real historical slave uprisings — this one is brutal but filled with revenge.

Kin by Tayari Jones Kin by Tayari Jones $32 $22.40 See on Amazon Sale The author of ‘An American Marriage’ is back with a engrossing tale about two motherless daughters in the deep South.

The Shape Of Dreams by April Reynolds The Shape Of Dreams by April Reynolds $29 $26.26 See on Amazon Sale Three women living in 1980s Harlem decide to stand up against the systems holding them down.

Nasty Work by Erika Hart Nasty Work by Erika Hart See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sexuality educator Erika Hart takes down society’s entrenched views of sex and gender in this must-read nonfiction pick.

Leave Your Mess At Home by Tolani Akinola Leave Your Mess At Home by Tolani Akinola See price on Amazon See on Amazon A funny and touching debut about four kids of Nigerian immigrants who are just trying to make it in this crazy world.

Don’t Tell Me How It Ends by Adrienne Thurman Don’t Tell Me How It Ends by Adrienne Thurman See price on Amazon See on Amazon A debut adult romance about what happens when your sister opens a matchmaking company.

These Walls Remember by Del Sandeen These Walls Remember by Del Sandeen See price on Amazon See on Amazon Here we go, haunted house fans! This is Southern Gothic literature about two sisters who definitely buy the wrong abode, by the author of This Cursed House.

Honey by Imani Thompson Honey by Imani Thompson See price on Amazon See on Amazon A mystery/thriller about a female serial killer who murders men in the name of feminism — say no more!

On Witness And Repair: Essays by Jesmyn Ward On Witness And Repair: Essays by Jesmyn Ward See price on Amazon See on Amazon A moving essay collection by one of the greatest living authors of our time, Jesmyn Ward. This includes 10 years of her works, including a titular essay about losing her partner to a sudden medical emergency just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Love By The Book by Jessica George Love By The Book by Jessica George See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is both a book about books and a book about the magic of adult female friendships — I needn’t say more! And it’s by the author of Maame, which we absolutely loved.

With Love From Harlem by ReShonda Tate With Love From Harlem by ReShonda Tate $19.99 $15.99 See on Amazon Sale Vivid historical fiction inspired by the beloved Harlem jazz performer Hazel Scott.

Fire, Sword & Sea by Vanessa Riley Fire, Sword & Sea by Vanessa Riley $30 $26.05 See on Amazon Sale It’s about Black lady pirates, what else could you possible want to know about this book? Oh: that it’s also based on a true story.

Mazywood by Tananarive Due Mazywood by Tananarive Due See price on Amazon See on Amazon The hotly anticipated horror novel by the author of ‘The Reformatory’ focuses on a cabin in the woods — and feminine rage.

Score by Kennedy Ryan Score by Kennedy Ryan $18.99 $15.16 See on Amazon Sale A second-chance romance between a screenwriter and musician by one of our all-time must-read authors!

Take What You Can by Naima Coster Take What You Can by Naima Coster See price on Amazon See on Amazon For the literary fiction girlies: A rich exploration of motherhood, friendship, race, and class. This is supposed to be so good!

Remember: these are only a few of the best books by Black authors publishing in 2026. There are so many more — but this is a great place to start.