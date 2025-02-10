The Most Anticipated Books By Black Authors Coming In 2025

It’s Black History Month! Which is only one of very many reasons that you might be interested in reading a big stack of novels by Black authors. Another reason? Some of our super-favorite authors have new books coming out in 2025, including but not limited to heavy-hitters like Charmaine Wilkerson (Black Cake), S.A. Crosby (Razorblade Tears) and Jasmine Guillory (The Wedding Date) just to name a few.

And even when February ends, more and more great books that focus on Black stories and culture are hitting the presses, through the end of the year. Let’s take a look at the most exciting 2025 releases by Black authors — so that we can read, celebrate, and support their work.

‘Untethered’ by Angela Jackson-Brown

OK, to be fair, this book was released at the tail end of 2024. But its late publication meant it wasn’t on a lot of year-end lists and I think it missed the coverage that it deserved. And it should get coverage!

Last year, Scary Mommy Book Club read Jackson-Brown’s Homeward and we loved the storytelling, the characters, and the unique look at the Civil Rights-era South. In her new book, we travel to Vietnam-era Alabama and the Pike County Group Home for Negro Boys where we find Katia Daniels working hard and keeping her head down — all until an old high school friend comes back to town.

Also, just look at that stunning cover!

Published December 3, 2024

‘Death Of The Author’ by Nnedi Okorafor

While I haven’t read anything by Nnedi Okorafor before, the description of this book, along with rave reviews from George R.R. Martin and Ursula K. Le Guin, have elevated it to one of my must-read novels of the year. The sci-fi plot sounds very weird, but briefly, it’s a piece of metafiction about a woman who writes a hugely best-selling book — that changes not only her life but the course of history. It also seems to have a lot robots in it. I love a book-within-a-book and this one looks like a wild ride. Sign me up.

Publishes January 14

‘Good Dirt’ by Charmaine Wilkerson

After Charmaine Wilkerson released her debut novel Black Cake in 2022, she became a must-read author for me as well as many others in the Scary Mommy Book Club community. In her sophomore novel, Good Dirt, Wilkerson introduces us to a well-to-do Black family in New England whose world is turned upside down when one family member is mysteriously murdered. Solving the crime will involve reaching back far into the past and telling the story of a family heirloom that was shattered on the same day as the killing.

I cannot wait to read this one. Give it to me immediately.

Publishes January 28

‘Black In Blues’ by Imani Perry

If you’re reading for some lovely, meditative non-fiction, look no further than Black in Blues by Imani Perry, which explores the importance of the color blue is African-American history, from dyed indigo clothes used in the slave trade to the invention of the blues (the music, I mean). People are raving about this book.

Publishes January 28

‘Harlem Rhapsody’ by Victoria Christopher Murray

Author of The Personal Librarian, Victoria Christopher Murray is known for bringing readers amazing historical fiction about people and topics that you may not be familiar with — and her upcoming novel is no exception. In Harlem Rhapsody, we meet Jessie Redmon Fauset, a high school teacher, editor, and writer who has just landed a job at a Black literary magazine. Little does she know that history will remember her as the person who started the Harlem Renaissance.

Publishes February 4

‘Junie’ by Erin Cosby Eckstine

Junie is an enslaved teenaged girl on an Alabama plantation just before the Civil War. During the day, she cares for a young white girl in the owner’s family, but at night she is obsessed with the death of her older sister, Minnie. After she rouses Minnie’s ghost, Junie’s world is turned upside down. This sounds like a not-to-be-missed ghost story.

Publishes February 4

‘Listen To Your Sister’ by Neena Viel

How about some good old-fashioned horror that takes place in a creepy cabin? When three siblings — Calla, Jamie, and Dre — get mixed up with the law after a protest, they must hide away until it all blows over. But could Calla’s recurring nightmares about her two brothers have some truth to them?

Publishes February 4

‘The Edge Of Water’ by Olufunke Grace Bankole

Very excited about this debut novel by a Harvard Law School graduate. It’s a beautiful, slim multi-generational story about three women — the first in Nigeria, the second an immigrant to America, and the third American-born and living in New Orleans. People are calling it stunning and I aleady have a copy ready to go on my night stand.

Publishes February 4

‘The Love Lyric’ by Kristina Forest

And now it’s time for some light, fun romance. Meet Iris, a corporate executive at a beauty company, and Angel, a famous R&B singer. They’re working together on a business partnership, and they’re determined to keep things professional despite a very big spark.

Publishes February 4

‘This Ends In Embers’ by Kamilah Cole

If you love romantasy but are tired of re-reading Fourth Wing, I have the answer for your! The Divine Traders series just dropped its second and final book, and people are obsessed. Yes, it has dragons. Yes, it has a blurred line between good and evil. Yes, it is queer-friendly!

Publishes February 4

‘Happy Land’ by Dolen Perkins-Valdez

When Take My Hand came out in 2023, Scary Mommy Book Club was instantly in love with both the story and author Dolen Perkins-Valdez. Now we are way too excited about her next book, which focuses on the true story of Happy Land, a community of free African Americans located in the hills of Appalachia generations ago. Perkins-Valdez excels at historical fiction, and we are running not walking to read this one.

Publishes April 8

‘Flirting Lessons’ by Jasmine Guillory

Romance GOAT Jasmine Guillory hasn’t published a book in a couple of years, which isn’t common for rom-com writers. Which makes us all the more excited for her new contemporary queer romance Flirting Lessons. And the plot looks amazing: Avery is fresh off a breakup and having trouble dating, while the charismatic and popular Taylor has made a bet that she can’t stop dating and not have sex for two whole months. When Taylor offers to teach Avery how to flirt, sparks fly.

Publishes April 8

‘Can’t Get Enough’ by Kennedy Ryan

There are a few romance writers who I read every word they write, religiously. One of those people is Kennedy Ryan. I absolutely can’t get enough (see what I did there?) of her Skyland series — and this spring, the third and final volume arrives. This time, we get the story of Hendrix, an ambitious, high-energy go-getter who can’t find a man who can keep up with her goals and dreams — until she meets Maverick, a billionaire businessman who is strictly off-limits when it comes to romance. Or is he??

Look at that gorgeous cover; I can’t wait.

Publishes May 13

‘Zeal’ by Morgan Jerkins

Ever since Morgan Jerkins wrote Caul Baby, I have pledged to read every new release. In Zeal, we follow two Civil War era star-crossed lovers whose story is carried through history — and many generations of their families. This is literary historical fiction at its finest.

Publishes April 22

‘King of Ashes’ by S.A. Cosby

I readily admit that I haven’t yet read an S.A. Cosby book, but everyone I know begs me to catch up and get on trend. His newest novel, which keeps in tradition with his mystery/thriller work, revolves around a car accident that likely wasn’t an accident at all.

Publishes June 10

‘Misbehaving At The Crossroads’ by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, most known for her doorstopper and best-seller The Love Songs Of W.E.B DuBois, is back with her first full-length work on non-fiction, which explores the public and private lives of Black women throughout American history. She is so, so smart and knowledgeable, I can’t wait to hear what she has to say.

Publishes June 24