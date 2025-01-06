11 Of The Most Anticipated Books Of 2025, From Memoirs To Romantasy

There’s so much to look forward to in a new year: new places to travel, new goals to meet, and new memories to make. And for bookworms, there are 365 days’ worth of new book releases to choose from. Whether you’ve been feverishly awaiting the release of the next book in your favorite series or scanning Goodreads for an interesting new title to catch your eye, these are some of the most anticipated books of 2025. From the latest installments in your favorite romantasy series to never-before-seen works from world-renowned authors, there are so many good books coming out in the new year.

Thrillers, magical realism, memoirs, romantasy — there were plenty of un-put-down-able reads we just couldn’t get enough of in 2024, like The Night Guest, An Honest Woman, and The God of the Woods. So, what will this year’s runaway successes be? Tina Knowles’ new memoir feels poised to perform, while a new release from Zora Neale Hurston (yes, for real) seems like required reading for any literature lover. So, here are the new book releases we’re adding to our TBR lists on Goodreads and preordering to our Kindles ASAP. (Personally, I’m very much looking forward to biting my nails through Tilt.)

01 A never-before-published work by a famous 20th century author 'The Life of Herod the Great' by Zora Neale Hurston $28.99 $25.99 See on Amazon Sale Out Jan. 7 Zora Neale Hurston is best known for writing Their Eyes Were Watching God, and her body of work has shed so much light on the African-American experience throughout history. The Life of Herod the Great is a never-before-published retelling of Herod the Great, king of Judaea from 37 BCE to 4 BCE. The manuscript was written in 1958, two years before Hurston’s passing, later saved from a fire, and is presented now with minimal edits for the first time.

02 A new novel from a Nobel Prize-winning author 'We Do Not Part' by Han Kang $28 $25 See on Amazon Sale Out Jan. 21 Kyungha receives an unexpected message one winter morning — her friend Inseon has been hurt in an accident, and she needs Kyungha to travel to her home on Jeju Island to retrieve and care for her pet bird, Ama. When she arrives, a massive snowstorm hits the island, and night falls. She must press on and try to reach the bird before it dies, not knowing what darkness awaits when she arrives at her friend’s home. This book sounds like a spooky, atmospheric read perfect for a frigid winter day, and a glimpse into a chapter of Korean history that is often overlooked.

03 Book #3 in your favorite dragon college series 'Onyx Storm' by Rebecca Yarros $29.99 $20.98 See on Amazon Sale Out Jan. 21 The third book in Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean series is nearly here, and fans of Fourth Wing are beside themselves. After a twist ending to Iron Flame, we know Violet Sorrengail will have to find a way to save her love, Xaden, from the dark magic of the venin. She’ll journey beyond the safety of the wards to find answers about her dragons and her destiny.

04 A must-read vampire story for fans of Nosferatu 'Hungerstone' by Kat Dunn $28 $26.04 See on Amazon Sale Out Feb. 18 A retelling of Carmilla — a sapphic vampire story that just so happened to inspire Bram Stoker’s Dracula — this gothic vampire tale is exactly what we need to cure our collective Nosferatu hangover. Set in the Industrial Revolution, Lenore and her well-to-do husband are in a carriage wreck, bringing them into the orbit of a shadowy stranger, Carmilla. The couple’s relationship begins to falter, and at the same time, a mysterious sickness overruns the town.

05 A book that feels all too real 'Tilda is Visible' by Jane Tara $28 See on Amazon Out Feb. 25 Tilda is a successful career woman, proud mother of two adult daughters, and she lives a happy life. But one morning, she realizes her finger has disappeared. And one ear. Her doctor confirms it: She has invisibility, a disorder that affects millions of women over the age of 40. So, how can she reverse it?

06 A nail-biting thriller with a pregnant protagonist 'Tilt' by Emma Pattee $27.99 See on Amazon Out March 25 Annie is due any day now and, fittingly, shopping for a crib at IKEA when the earthquake hits. When the shaking subsides, she finds herself in a wrecked version of the Portland that was just minutes before, with no phone or money. All she can do is start walking. She thinks about how she and her husband were safe just last night, fighting in the kitchen, and how if she can just make it home, she’ll make everything right in her life.

07 The celebrity memoir we didn’t know we needed 'Matriach: A Memoir' by Tina Knowles $30 See on Amazon Out April 22 As the mother, mogul, and inspiration behind some of the greatest musical artists of our generation, of course we want to know everything about Tina Knowles. Now, we’ll finally get a long look at her story. Matriarch follows little Celestine, the youngest of seven growing up in Galveston, Texas, as she grows into the woman we see on red carpets today. Woven throughout, you’ll experience her wisdom and learn the value of how women share that knowledge from generation to generation.

08 A new release from beloved romance writer Emily Henry 'Great Big Beautiful Life' by Emily Henry $29 $20.30 See on Amazon Sale Out April 22 Two writers, Alice and Hayden, are both vying for the chance to write the biography of an infamous heiress. When they arrive at Margaret Ives’ home on Little Crescent Island, they sign their NDAs and begin a one-month trial period, after which she’ll decide who her writer will be. As she feeds them each tidbits of her scandalous history, Hayden and Alice must remember to keep the details to themselves amid the rising tension between them.

09 A book about motherhood, marriage, & healing 'Maggie; or, A Man and a Woman Walk Into a Bar' by Katie Yee $26.99 $25.10 See on Amazon Sale Out July 22 What if you found out your husband was having an affair at the same time you learned you have breast cancer, the same as your mother did? The unnamed narrator of Katie Yee’s novel learns about Maggie, the other woman, over samosas and decides to name her new tumor Maggie as well. While grappling with all this upheaval, she is still busy raising her children, thoughtfully turning Chinese folklore into bedtime stories to help them learn about their heritage. This sounds like a tale of resilience, humor, and healing for the ages to me.

10 The latest from the queen of the fae 'Thief of Night' by Holly Black $29.99 See on Amazon Out Sept. 23 As the author of The Spiderwick Chronicles, The Cruel Prince, and Book of Night, Holly Black needs no introduction. This sequel to her New York Times bestselling adult debut follows protagonist Charlie Hall into a new adventure. We don’t yet know much about the storyline, but the tagline is pretty compelling: “She may be good enough to steal a shadow from a tower, but will she be good enough to steal back a heart?”

11 Book #6 in the A Court of Thorns and Roses series Release date TBD Sarah J. Maas is basically a household name now thanks to the wild success of her A Court of Thorns and Roses, Throne of Glass, and Crescent City romantasy series. The sixth book in the ACOTAR series has no confirmed release date, but it’s been swirling that it will release in late 2025 or early 2026. Fans are certainly hoping for the former.

Which of these books did you just add to your TBR? Here’s to another year of new reads we can’t put down.