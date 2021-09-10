You speed-read the books. You devoured the films. So, what do you watch after After? Movies like After, of course. Based on the book of the same name by Anna Todd, the romance stars Josephine Langford as Tessa and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin — an unlikely young pair who find themselves in quite the toxic relationship. But don’t worry, it’s kinda romantic at times!

Based on a romantic fan fiction once penned on popular site Wattpad, the story starred Harry Styles as the main character (who became Hardin when the story was eventually published as the After we know now). The character of Hardin, though, is questionable in the story, from treating Tessa poorly to engaging in inappropriate behavior. (We’re trying not to give too much of the story away here, OK?) All of this added up to Styles’ fans being upset that he was even remotely associated with the project. Still, enough people seem to like the books and movies to read and watch, making them very, very popular. After made almost $70 million at the box office (and only cost $14 million to make), according to Box Office Mojo, so clearly the franchise isn’t doing too badly.

The first movie of the series, After, premiered in 2019, and After We Collided landed in 2020. But wait, there’s more! Two sequels have been filmed — After We Fell and After Ever Happy — and there’s potential for spinoffs and prequels as well, supposedly. We have to wait a bit to get more movies in the series, so in the meantime, we’re here to help you figure out what to watch next. If you’re looking for movies like After, or even movies like After We Collided, here are some suggestions.

Movies Like After

1. The Kissing Booth (2018)

Much like in After, Netflix’s The Kissing Booth also features a pretty unhealthy teen relationship with Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi). Throughout the three movies in the series, Elle and Noah have their extreme ups and downs with a lot of fighting, some romantic bits, and an up-in-the-air ending that will probably just leave you yelling at your TV for Elle to respect herself more.

2. Cruel Intentions (1999)

Cruel Intentions, starring Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe, is the epitome of teen drama and romance. The ’90s film — where Witherspoon and Phillippe met and fell in love — is about manipulation, drugs, sex, and also falling in love. Though much like After, these relationships are fraught with negativity and sadness.

3. Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Sigh. If you haven’t yet seen Call Me by Your Name, prepare for it to rip you up. This is a forbidden romance at its best, starring Timothée Chalamet as Elio and Armie Hammer as Oliver. The two — who share a significant age gap in the film — find themselves in a romantic tryst, but alas, it shan’t be so. This movie is much more heart-wrenching than After, but it’s a romance all the same and one that will have you cursing your TV during the last scene.

4. Twilight (2008)

Where do we even begin with Twilight? Sure, it’s a teen romance. There are some sweet moments with human Bella (Kristen Stewart) and vampire Edward (Robert Pattinson). There are also some hella skeevy moments too that push this relationship into questionable territory. Let’s be real — Edward’s a bit of a creep disguised as a caring boyfriend. He does watch her sleep, after all. Anyway, you’ll get the teen romance vibe here… plus the toxic relationship.

5. Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

If you’re looking for another movie that fills that fan fiction void in your soul, try Fifty Shades of Grey, quite possibly the most famous fan fiction turned movie ever. The sexy story, based on a fan fiction from Twilight, paints itself as a romance between Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and Christian (Jamie Dornan) — though the toxicity of this relationship is lingering in the shadows. What is it with fan fiction bringing out the toxic people?

6. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

The To All the Boys series plays into the teen romance side of After rather than the toxic relationships we low-key hate. Based on the books by Jenny Han, these stories see Lara Jean (Lana Condor) falling in love with Peter (Noah Centineo) and, of course, going through the trials and tribulations of being a teen in love. What happens when graduation rolls around? Well, you’ll have to fire up Netflix to see.

7. The Notebook (2004)

If you’re a bird, I’m a bird, ya know? Nicholas Sparks has written his fair share of romances over the years, and The Notebook is easily one of the most popular. Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) are from different sides of the track and shouldn’t fall in love but do. But what follows is years of heartbreak and questions before they finally get their shit together. This movie probably won’t annoy you as much as After, and that’s a good thing.

8. A Walk to Remember (2002)

The couple in this movie is truly a match made in heaven. A sweet church girl and bad boy fall for each other, but their butting friend groups are the least of their problems. As they get to know each other, Landon discovers Jamie is hiding something that will change their love story forever. This movie is a real tear-jerker that is super sad and sweet.

More Movies Like After

Endless Love (2014) The Lucky One (2012) The Fault in Our Stars (2014) Everything, Everything (2017) She’s All That (1999) If I Stay (2014) Love, Simon (2018) The Longest Ride (2015) LOL (2012) The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) All the Bright Places (2020) Blue Valentine (2010) Me Before You 2016 (year) Dear John (2010) Three Steps Above Heaven (2010) Beastly (2011) Fear (1996) Daydream Nation (2010) The Girl Next Door (2004) Swimfan (2002)