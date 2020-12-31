36 Romantic Gifts That Are Anything But Expected

Uncommon Goods/Maude

Looking for romantic gifts to surprise your SO? First, before we start, let me give a round of applause for all of the couples who managed this year with minimal to no fights. This has been a tough year for couples, many who’ve been established long enough to really value their alone time. Between working from home and having the kids full time, couples have been under a lot of pressure. When you’re looking for romantic gifts for her, or romantic gifts for him, you’re really saying “I still find you attractive even though we’ve spent an ungodly amount of time under the same roof together.”

Romantic gifts for your partner are more important this year more than ever. Chances are, your “dates” have been hosted by Netflix, and your dinners out are more like dinners in with Grubhub. The ambiance was likely different. You may have been wearing sweatpants instead of a cute new dress. Romantic gifts are the one thing that this pandemic can’t take away from you. No matter what, you can still bring the romance with a great and thoughtful holiday, Valentine’s Day, birthday, or just-because present.

That said, romantic gifts may be tough to think of if you’re not necessarily the romantic type. If you’re in the position where you want to get something that makes them blush, here are a few good suggestions. And, bonus! All of these can be opened in front of your family without embarrassment.

Best Romantic Gifts

Personalized Movie Marquee Photo Print Create this photo print which is made from plexi-glass and high-quality matte paper. It already comes ready to hang. Choose your SO’s name as your “co-star” or the story of you. Sure, this is a little cheesy, but we bet you haven’t thought of this before! $85 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Glow in the Dark Stars Wall Decor If you love the idea of camping out and star-gazing more than actually doing it (it’s freakin’ cold out), just get you and your partner stars and bring them back to the bedroom. This wall decal is easy to install, and the glow in the dark stars light up for 10 hours once you turn the lights off, and they’ll last for 30 years total. You really can give them the moon and the stars. $25.50 AT ETSY

Burn No. 1 Massage Candle Light the candle to set the mood (amber, cedar leaf, lemongrass, tonka bean and medjool date will make your room smell kinda sexy) and then when the wax is melted, you can actually pour it onto skin (it won’t burn you, we promise). Since it’s made with jojoba oils, the temp of the heated oil is lower than a regular candle, so you can use the warm oil to massage your partner. $25 AT MAUDE

Beating Heart in a Bottle Sculpture This beating heart sculpture has a heart that “beats.” Water travels through the glass, the droplets pulling the heart at regular intervals. It’s a little on the nose, but as an actual concept, it’s really freaking cool. $100 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

"What I Love About You" Book If you’re not too good with words, this little book of prompts is bound to make it a little easier for you to express yourself. Anyone would love a pocket-sized reminder of how they’re loved. Even though the book itself may be tiny, the sentiment behind it definitely isn’t. This would also make for a very memorable stocking stuffer for your loved one. $10.62 AT AMAZON

Hand-Holding Plaster This might not have been something you thought you needed, but it actually serves as the perfect keepsake — as well as the perfect memory, when you sit down and mold your hands together. “Every little detail shows up,” says Amazon Reviewer Leah. “It’s absolutely AMAZING!!!!!! I’ve ordered another kit for my sister’s twins, and I’ll be ordering more for myself as well!” $42.95 AT AMAZON

BOWU Wife Music Box You just don’t see music boxes around quite as much, but that allusivity helps make them even more special. While this version is just for a wife from a husband, the company also makes a beautiful music box that’s for everyone, which states “You Are My Sunshine.” Both are available for the same price. $10.99 AT AMAZON

Letters to My Love Novelty Book Supposedly, Oprah included this very book in her 2015 list of favorite things, so that’s really all of the endorsement you need. This novelty book will not only help you express yourself, but it’ll also help you remember the romance behind the written letter. Each letter includes a prompt that’ll help you easily create beautiful keepsakes. $13.30 AT AMAZON

Engraved Wallet Card Insert It may also be due to the fact that I’m currently listening to “Linger” by the Cranberries right now, but this little keepsake made me tear up a little bit. Some people would really benefit from a inconspicuous daily reminder that they’re loved. This is a great gift for anyone who’s dealing with a long-distance relationship. “Purchased this for my wife, she absolutely loved it,” writes Amazon Reviewer Dylan Bond. “It’s a nice gift with a lot of meaning.” $12.99 AT AMAZON

"I Belong with You" Couples Pillow Case Set Not only do these cute matching pillowcases look adorable, but they’ll help you keep track of whose pillow is whose. (Unless you’re lucky enough to prefer the same firmness. But that’s a rarity.) Made of luxury microfiber, these will fit perfectly on a king-sized bed. $33.86 AT AMAZON

Romantic Gifts For Her

Massage Oil This gift is great since it’s not overly sexual (thus, you can have your partner open it around their parents and blame it on muscle pain) but in a way? It still is. Giving massages is such a personal and comforting way to tell someone you love them. It can also help build a spark in the bedroom, in case that’s on your mind. $9.95 AT AMAZON

Dyna Mini Massage Gun Massage guns are one of the best ways to feel relaxed with little effort. The vibrations are soothing, and your partner doesn’t need to put in too much work. This even comes with a set of different attachments to help with different muscles. The best may very well be the spine attachment, which will make you feel re-aligned. It’s a win-win. This version is small in size and currently has a 90% 5-star rating on Amazon. You might want to buy one for yourself, as well. $99.99 AT AMAZON

Foot Spa Bath Massager with Heat Bubbles It’s incredible to have a partner who cares about your self-care rituals. This foot bath isn’t just a foot bath — it’s a way to tell someone to take the night off, or focus on themselves and their own health. That, in itself, is incredibly romantic. “It is one of my wisest decisions to get this device, as it is like having your own foot massage therapist at home,” writes Amazon Reviewer Jenny P. “It requires low maintenance and I can add some fragrant essence oils and epsom salt to enhance my therapeutic experiences.” $49.99 AT AMAZON

Bistro Chocolate Box A box of chocolates will always be romantic. You might think it’s a little old fashioned, but in reality, it’s charming. This box in particular is always a big hit, especially due to the presentation of the box. Carian’s Bistro has made sure to make every piece of chocolate look like a masterpiece. Detail like that will definitely be appreciated. $25.97 AT AMAZON

BOLDLOFT Soulmates Mugs If you and your partner are both fans of tea or coffee, this cute set of mugs may make you feel more connected. And, those who bought it can verify that the mugs are of high quality. “Graphics are printed on boldly and have thus far shown no signs of fading, no problems in the microwave/dishwasher, hasn’t gotten any sort of stains despite only using it for coffee and tea, and made of very high quality material!” writes Amazon Reviewer Abi Pierce. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Crystal Glass Flowers Flowers are always a romantic gift, but they don’t last very long. That’s why these glass roses would make for an excellent present for someone you love. Glass also reflects light well, so these would look stunning displayed near an open window. Many Amazon customers were stunned both by how pretty it was, and how heavy and well-made it is. $47.99 AT AMAZON

GoodGlassware Champagne Flutes Fancy occasions call for fancy glassware. Champagne is one of the most celebratory beverages around. Why not get your significant other a nice set of champagne flutes to use to help celebrate the holidays? As Amazon Reviewer Ah Yeong Oh says, these glasses are “ridiculously elegant and classic.” $27.99 AT AMAZON

Personalized Star Map Looking at the stars together is a romantic thing to do. But if you live in an area with too much light pollution, this may be your best opportunity to stargaze this year. This version is personalized, making it even more special. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Romantic Gifts For Him

Turkish Cotton Waffle Bathrobe Bath robes are the ultimate romantic gift. As a bonus, they’ll make the recipient feel like their everyday shower is more of a spa experience. Robes are also incredibly comfortable, and great to lounge around in on a lazy day. $36.95 AT AMAZON

Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand It might not be hammock weather right now, but spring is just around the corner. A gift like this will not only jazz up your backyard — it’ll also promote comfort and relaxation. It’s also an excellent hammock. “This is hands down the best purchase I have made in YEARS,” said Amazon Reviewer Dawn Grubb. “I use this hammock as my bed replacement and I have never looked back. $222.99 AT AMAZON

Skylight Digital Picture Frame Digital picture frames are a great way to effortlessly showcase memories. If you recently got married, it’s a great (and pretty darn romantic) idea to load those professional shots into this frame. $238.50 AT AMAZON

"Our Q&A a Day" Double Diary If the two of you like journaling, you may really benefit from this 2-person journal. Every day of the year, you’re given a short question prompt. The journal itself lasts for three years, so you’ll always be able to look back and see how answers have changed. $15.26 AT AMAZON

"Me, You, Us: A Book to Fill Out Together" On the topic of couples journaling, this book may also be a fun and romantic gift for your partner, as it helps inspire the two of you to be creative. It can also be used with everyone. For example, Amazon Reviewer Katie Did states she used it to spark up conversations with her son. “Even though it feels like it’s set up for couples, it’s a lovely tool to spark reflective discussion about shared experiences, find common ground, and admire each others creativity and artistic ability,” she wrote. $10.99 AT AMAZON

Personalized Hometown Map Puzzle Whether it’s a map of the town where they grew up, or a map of the area the two of you settled down in, this thoughtful gift might make your significant other shed a tear. $59.76 AT AMAZON

Surprise Gifts For Your Girlfriend

Outdoor Wine Picnic Table Make your outdoor picnics together even more romantic with this wine picnic table. Not only will it hold your glasses, but it’ll let you display your brunch offerings. “I planned a date night in the park with [it], it’s the cutest little table,” writes Amazon Reviewer Ms. Williams. “I received so many compliments and was asked several times, where did I get it from.” $36.98 AT AMAZON

Clair de Lune Candle Pink Moon’s Clair de Lune candle is a cult classic for a reason, and it’s unique (she can get Bath & Body Works candles on her own time, trust us). Clair de Lune just smells like romance. It’s a blend of jasmine, bergamot, and pink peppercorn that will make her space feel like heaven. The candle even comes with its own dreamy soundtrack. $48 AT PINK MOON

Rose Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace This necklace is an understated beauty, and the perfect way to let your partner know that you think they’re pretty darn cool. “I would buy this necklace as Christmas gifts for all my girlfriends,” said Amazon Reviewer Michele. “But, I selfishly want it only for myself!” $34.99 AT AMAZON

Wooden Maple 2.0 USB Flash Drive Who knew? Even USB drives could be cute. If your significant other is into computers or computer programming, this gift may hit all the right notes. Plus, the box is a great place for keepsakes. $34.95 AT AMAZON

Women's Lace-Trim Satin Robe While a spa-like waffle robe is an incredible way to feel pampered, a silk robe is a wonderful way to instantly feel sexy. If you’re looking to set the mood (but don’t want to gift something that’s too embarrassing to open in front of grandma) this silk robe is the perfect choice. $20.99 AT AMAZON

Whiskey Stones Avid whiskey drinkers know that whiskey tastes amazing cold, but that ice often waters down the drink entirely. One of the best solutions? Whiskey stones. Just pop them in the freezer and they’ll make your next sip far more enjoyable. This is a great gift for anyone who enjoys a nightcap on occasion. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Fur Slippers Slippers are a wonderful thing to have around the house, especially during cold winter nights. But, these are next level. Available in multiple colors, they’re open-toed and cozy. “I love these! I wear them so much these days, working from home. I’ve even forgotten to change and walked the dog in them or went into a store,” said Amazon Reviewer Jrenaec. “Maybe I didn’t forget…,” they added. $22.99 AT AMAZON

The Country House Collection Tin Letters These letters will become great decor, and you can use them any way you want. If you’re married, you can get your last initial. If you’re just dating, or have different last names, you can get two of your first initials. It’s a gift that’ll show your partner that you’re united (and also have excellent taste in decorations.) $19.99 AT AMAZON

Romantic Gifts For Your Wife

Rosepops Dehydrated Roses Want to get her (or him) a bouquet of roses that last an entire year? They’re on the pricey side, but it’s something she’s likely never seen before. We’re so accustomed to getting a bouquet of pretty flowers, but the thing is, they die after a couple days. And $15-40 for flowers that don’t even last a week is a scam, TBH. Which is why we’re vouching for Rosepops, which preserve flowers (they look and feel just like fresh flowers, it’s legit magical) which come in a customized box with a customized message. A+ for originally, and A+ for sweetness. $195 AT ROSEPOPS

Nambe Hug Salt & Pepper Shakers These sleek salt and pepper shakers are subtly romantic and would be a great addition to any date nights in. There’s something about the embrace of salt and pepper that’s just quite satisfying. Even our utensils and kitchenware need a hug this year. $79.95 AT AMAZON

Jerky Heart The presentation is romantic, yet the surprise inside is delicious. How could you go wrong? “My Husband is a beef jerky expert, of sorts.

He says that the beef jerky itself was the most tender he has ever eaten, his new favorite brand. Each has its own original flavor that he really enjoyed,” writes Amazon Reviewer TanyaKirk74. “Having different bold flavor profiles of tender beef jerky to pick from is really a great feature.” $39.99 AT AMAZON

