25+ Clever Coming-Of-Age Movies To Watch If You Loved 'Booksmart'

Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever brought Booksmart to life in 2019 as two nerdy teenagers who have one last chance to make the most of their high school career. They want to go out with a bang and attend the party of the year, because who wants to look back on high school and only remember all the studying rather than all the fun? Naturally, their night turns into one of hookups, fights, and even an arrest — so, basically, a night well spent. The film is raucous and brilliant in equal parts, with confident, smart, body-positive, and relatable characters that you’ll want to steer your (mature) teen toward watching. And when they love it so much that it becomes a conversation starter for the two of you, you’ll want to find more movies like Booksmart to add to your queue.

Considering it’s one of the most charming coming-of-age stories in recent years, it only makes sense that you love it enough to look for similar options. For more movies like Booksmart, keep reading.

Clever Coming-of-Age Movies Like Booksmart

1. The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) doesn’t have a lot of people in her life that she feels she can turn to. It’s tough to be a teen, ya know? But she has her bestie Krista (Haley Lu Richardson)… until Krista falls for Nadine’s brother and leaves Nadine in the dust. Stressed and pressed, Nadine turns to her reluctant teacher Mr. Bruner (Woody Harrelson) for help and guidance.

2. Superbad (2007)

Booksmart has often been referred to as the female version of Superbad, which even conveniently stars Jonah Hill, Beanie Feldstein’s brother. In Superbad, Seth (Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) are two unfortunately nerdy high school seniors who want to take their last few days of school to make up for missed time and finally lose their virginity. This requires a rager of a party and a whole lot of awkward moments.

3. Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

It’s the classic end-of-the-year party for this high school class, and everyone’s there. As the night progresses, unlikely pairs form, including quiet guy Preston (Ethan Embry) and popular girl Amanda (Jennifer Love Hewitt), along with quirky girl Denise (Lauren Ambrose) and wannabe Kenny (Seth Green). Before the end of the night, memories will be made that will last a lifetime.

4. Never Been Kissed (1999)

You can’t talk about movies with awkward high school moments without mentioning Never Been Kissed starring Drew Barrymore. Josie (Barrymore) was the epitome of an outcast in high school, but she gets a second chance at it when she goes back as an undercover reporter cosplaying as a teen. She learns a lot about herself during her second trip to high school, like that maybe the person she was back then wasn’t so bad after all.

5. Clueless (1995)

The classic coming-of-age movie is the birthplace of iconic phrases like “as if” and turned Alicia Silverstone into a pillar of teen fashion, even to this day. Though there’s nothing awkward about Silverstone’s popular Cher Horowitz, you can’t help but still see cracks in her confidence as she makes her way through high school. But with her friends by her side, she comes into her own and kinda-sorta learns that popularity isn’t everything.

6. Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michele (Lisa Kudrow) were not popular in high school. In fact, they had a very rough go of it, but they always had each other. When they head back to their hometown for their reunion, they decide they’re going to show their former haters what wonderful lives they’ve made for themselves in the year since — even if it means pretending that they invented Post-Its.

7. I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

In the midst of his valedictorian speech, a nerdy young man professes his love for the most popular girl in school — Beth Cooper. And instead of turning him down, she decides to give him one of the best nights of his life. They embark on an epic adventure filled with debauchery and fun that changes them both for the better.

7. Blockers (2018)

On their last night of high school, three teens make a pact to lose their virginity before venturing off to college. When their parents overhear their plan for coitus, they make their own to stop their teens from having sex. As their children enjoy their last night of high school, the parents get into strange, hilarious, and cringe situations in their efforts to preserve their children's "innocence."

More Movies Like Booksmart

G.B.F. (2013) American Pie (1999) Plan B (2021) Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985) Ghost World (2001) Short Term 12 (2013) Mean Girls (2004) License to Drive (1988) Easy A (2010) Love, Simon (2018) The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) Dazed and Confused (1993) All I Wanna Do (1998) Eighth Grade (2018) Orange County (2002) Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) Lady Bird (2017) The Girl Next Door (2004) Good Boys (2019)