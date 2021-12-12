Paramount Pictures

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was a hit from the moment it came out in 1986. The film, starring Matthew Broderick as Ferris, Alan Ruck as his best friend Cameron, and Mia Sara as his girlfriend Sloane, became one of the year’s highest-grossing movies when it came out. Directed by John Hughes, Ferris Bueller remains a teen classic because it taps into what so many kids want: to successfully outsmart their parents and teachers and have a good time with their friends. It’s as simple as that. That means generations of kids have grown up watching Ferris fake being sick so he could peer pressure his friends into ditching school with him, stealing a Ferrari, headlining a parade, and so much more. It also means that those generations of kids have memorized all of the iconic Ferris Bueller quotes — which they happily break out anytime an opportunity arises. Yes, it’s us; we’re “they.”

When Ferris Bueller’s Day Off came out in 1986, Roger Ebert wrote, “Here is one of the most innocent movies in a long time, a sweet, warm-hearted comedy about a teenager who skips school so he can help his best friend win some self-respect.” He adds that Hughes is the “philosopher of adolescence” and notes that “in all of his films, adults are strange, distant creatures who love their teenagers, but fail completely to understand them. That’s the case here, all right: All of the adults, including a bumbling high-school dean (Jeffrey Jones), are dim-witted and one-dimensional. And the movie’s solutions to Cameron’s problems are pretty simplistic. But the film’s heart is in the right place, and Ferris Bueller is slight, whimsical, and sweet.”

Who knew that Ferris Bueller was so deep? Here are some classic Ferris Bueller quotes to help you channel your inner Abe Froman (aka the Sausage King of Chicago, aka Ferris).

Best Ferris Bueller Quotes