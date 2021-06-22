When it was released in 2018, Crazy Rich Asians made a major splash at the box office thanks to its inclusive storytelling, swoony romance, and complicated family dynamics. As far as romantic comedies go, the Jon M. Chu movie really did have it all, but it still managed to leave viewers wanting more. Unfortunately, fans are still waiting for a sequel, but in the meantime, there are lots of movies like Crazy Rich Asians that embody the different elements that made the film so special. (Although it should be noted, you would be hard-pressed to find one movie that encompasses all of the different storytelling devices employed by Chu that made the movie such a massive hit.)

Even though Crazy Rich Asians is a rom-com at heart thanks to the star-crossed romance between the extremely wealthy Nick (Henry Golding) and the down-to-earth Rachel (Constance Wu), it’s also a story about meeting your future in-laws. And on top of that, it’s also about attending a lavish wedding in a spectacular locale. As a result, there are lots of different movies that give off Crazy Rich Asians vibes. For instance, if you loved watching Rachel go head-to-head with Nick’s mom, then you might enjoy Jennifer Lopez’s Monster-In-Law. But if it’s the family dynamics and wedding fun that made the movie a must-see for you, then you’ll want to try something like Jumping the Broom or Our Family Wedding.

Finally, if your absolute favorite part of the story is the romance between Rachel and Nick, then you need to dive into the genre of celebrities/royals falling for regular people. From Notting Hill to The Prince & Me, there is an abundance of movies about normal people falling hard for gorgeous folks who live their lives in the public eye, á la Nick. Ready to find a movie destined to give you that Crazy Rich Asians feeling? Then check out one of the films below on your next movie night.

Movies to Watch If You Love Crazy Rich Asians

1. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

The Portokalos family is almost as overwhelming as Nick’s brood in Crazy Rich Asians. When the 30-something Toula (Nia Vardalos) falls hard for the definitely not Greek Ian Miller (John Corbett), her family has plenty to say on the matter. But much like in Crazy Rich Asians, the family ultimately comes to accept Ian, as Toula learns how to stand up to her parents when they interfere in her life (well, for the most part). Add in a traditional Greek wedding steeped in culture and full of mishaps, and you really can’t go wrong with this movie.

2. Monster-In-Law (2005)

Nick’s mom is understandably protective of her son, but her treatment of Rachel is hard to watch at times. However, Rachel quickly realizes the only way she’ll earn the older woman’s respect is if she stands up for herself. A similar story plays out in Monster-In-Law, which stars Lopez and Jane Fonda, but it’s much broader. Ultimately, the two women in this film are out for blood, but their rivalry leads to plenty of laughs and wonderfully absurd moments along the way.

3. The Big Sick (2017)

The Big Sick may seem like a strange movie to recommend since so much of it takes place in a hospital room. But at the end of the day, this inclusive story is about two people from very different backgrounds whose families pull together in a time of crisis. Now, that doesn’t mean the couple’s families actually get along all the time, but they do put their differences aside in order to support their children during a medical emergency. It should be noted, this movie is even sweeter when you know it’s based on the real-life love story of the movie’s writers, Kumail Nanjiani (who also stars) and Emily V. Gordon.

4. Roman Holiday (1953)

Roman Holiday is a total throwback, but it’s one of the first films about a royal falling for a regular person. And okay, Nick isn’t technically royalty in Crazy Rich Asians, but he might as well be, so we’re willing to bet you’ll enjoy watching Audrey Hepburn play a princess who spends a wild day in Rome with an American reporter played by Gregory Peck. As an added bonus, the movie will transport you to Rome in the same way that Crazy Rich Asians transports you to Singapore, so it’s basically a free vacation.

5. The Farewell (2019)

Are you of the opinion that Crazy Rich Asians would have been even better with more Awkwafina? Then you need to see The Farewell. On the whole, this film is a more somber affair than Crazy Rich Asians, but it’s steeped in Chinese culture and features a sprawling and somewhat eccentric family who are doing what they believe is best for their grandmother — which in this case is concealing the fact that she has a terminal illness from her.

Even More Movies Like Crazy Rich Asians

Always Be My Maybe (2019) Notting Hill (1999) The Feels (2018) To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before… (2018) Monsoon Wedding (2001) The Prince & Me (2004) Our Family Wedding (2010) Jumping the Broom (2011) Plus One (2019) All My Life (2020) The Family Stone (2005) Ali’s Wedding (2017) Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) Fall in Love Like a Star (2015) Chasing Liberty (2004) The Decoy Bride (2011) The Wedding Year (2019) Belle (2013) Beyond the Lights (2014) Cairo Time (2009) Love Wedding Repeat (2020) The Wedding Banquet (1993) Mamma Mia! (2008) Emma (2020) The Great Gatsby (2013)