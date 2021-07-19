Friends with benefits can be such an appealing situation for some people, but for others, watching movies like Friends With Benefits is enough. The 2011 film starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis tells the story of two ridiculously attractive people who become fast friends and eventually slide into bed together. But as with so many friends with benefits, feelings quickly befall them — so what then? You’ll have to watch the movie to find out. If you’re into rom-com vibes in movies like Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Crazy Rich Asians, you will love these other casually sexy movies.

Movies Like Friends With Benefits

1. Love and Other Drugs (2010)

In Love and Other Drugs, Maggie (Anne Hathaway) and Jamie (Jake Gyllenhaal) start out as — you guessed it — casual acquaintances who end up having sex. Just like in Friends With Benefits, they continue their casual sexual relationship and eventually have to decide if they want it to be more. Though a sweet story, it’s a little heavier than Friends With Benefits, mostly due to Maggie’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, it’s a cute love story nonetheless.

2. No Strings Attached (2011)

No Strings Attached is essentially the same movie as Friends With Benefits, as the title suggests. Starring Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman, this film sees two people meet as kids and go their separate ways before finding each other again as adults. Naturally, they don’t want to commit to anything serious so instead, they opt for friends with benefits.

3. 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

This film has the same kind of vibe as Friends With Benefits, but without the benefits. Matt (Josh Hartnett) decides to give up sex for Lent and doesn’t anticipate meeting anyone who will seriously challenge his promise. He’s suddenly gone from someone who indulges in sex to someone who realizes there might be something bigger and better out there for him.

4. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days has that same casual, sneaky vibe of Friends With Benefits. Though the storyline in the 2003 film hinges on two separate challenges (his and hers, if you will), there’s that same trope of getting into something that’s totally not serious and eventually falling in love — because of course, that’s where it goes.

5. Up in the Air (2009)

Ryan (George Clooney) is all about casual sex. As someone who travels constantly for a living, the casual lifestyle is what works for him. He has a pretty regular gig with Alex (Vera Farmiga) but when he starts to catch feelings — as so often happens with FWB — the whole situation goes south in a way completely unlike Friends With Benefits.

6. Trainwreck (2015)

Amy (Amy Schumer) doesn’t really do serious relationships. Everything’s casual, including her dalliance with Aaron (Bill Hader). After spending her life believing monogamy wasn’t a thing, she was more surprised than anyone to realize that maybe relationships can work, and maybe Aaron is the one to help her figure it out.

7. Crazy, Stupid Love (2011)

Jacob (Ryan Gosling) is all about casual sex. He’s popular with the ladies and never lets it turn into anything more. In fact, he helps Cal (Steve Carell) learn his ways after splitting with his wife, Emily (Julianne Moore). But as Cal learns the casual sex lifestyle, Jacob finds himself falling in love with someone who was supposed to just be casual: Hannah (Emma Stone).

8. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

This movie is more than a teen rom-com. It gives us the rare opportunity to see Hollywood stars before they stepped into the limelight. Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Heath Ledger play a group of California teens who get wrapped up in a bet. Kat, Stiles’ character, is fiercely independent and intimidating, while her little sister is every high school boy’s dream girl. But their father has one unfortunate rule: No dating unless Kat dates. And so antics ensue and romances blossom while the sisters try to find a way around the rule.

9. The Change-Up (2011)

The Change-Up is your classic body switcheroo movie, but much raunchier than the beloved Freaky Friday film. Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds play best friends who’ve known each other since high school. Bateman plays a family man, while Reynolds’ character is the life of the party. The two buds accidentally stumble into some magic, and when they switch bodies, they learn a valuable lesson about each other and themselves.

10. One Day (2011)

Two college friends begin an unlikely lifelong friendship. As they grow up, chase their dreams, and set off on their own adventures, they realize they may be falling for each other. Never the less they decide to meet each year on July 15. Emma wants to save the world, while Dexter is a fearless playboy. It’s a dramatic romance that leaves you rooting for love.

More Movies Like Friends With Benefits

Playing It Cool (2014) The Ugly Truth (2009) What’s Your Number? (2011) Two Night Stand (2014) Just Go With It (2011) Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) Alfie (2004) The Girl Next Door (2004) What Happens in Vegas (2008) A Lot Like Love (2005) Love, Rosie (2014) That Awkward Moment (2014) When Harry Met Sally (1989) Couples Retreat (2009)