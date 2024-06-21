20 Movies That How to Train Your Dragon Fans Will Love

It's been over a decade since the How to Train Your Dragon franchise began. Two sequels later, it continues to capture the hearts of kids and adults everywhere — and the franchise gains new fans every day, thanks to the buzz surrounding the upcoming HTTYD Isle of Berk at Universal Epic Universe opening in 2025.

One of five immersive worlds featured at Universal Orlando Resort's highly anticipated next theme park, Isle of Berk invites guests of all ages to see what it's like to live amongst dragons (yes, even flying ones!) and Vikings. Developed in partnership between Universal Creative and filmmakers from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures, Isle of Berk "captures the heart, humor, and scale of the films within an authentic re-creation of the rugged, rocky world where raucous Vikings and rambunctious dragons live together in hilarious harmony."

Of course, that includes our favorite characters from the franchise. The magical adventure in HTTYD follows unlikely friends — Hiccup, a Norse teenager, and Toothless, a rare dragon — as they learn the importance of acceptance, courage, and independence.

If your family has already binge-watched all three HTTYD films in preparation for a future Isle of Berk visit, you'll definitely need to add more movies to your queue. While not all of the following picks feature dragons, each has a whole lot of unforgettable characters, exciting adventures, magic, and mystery.

From fantasy lands to the bright, fast-paced city of Shanghai and the intriguing and breathtaking landscapes of medieval Scotland, each of these films takes viewers along for the journey, entering new worlds and leaving us as changed as the characters within.

Movies Like How to Train Your Dragon

1. Brave (2012)

Full of fascinating Scottish folklore and traditions, Disney's Brave is set in 10th-century Scotland and tells the story of Merida, the bow and arrow-wielding daughter of Queen Elinor and King Fergus. Longing to carve her own path and break strict traditions, she impulsively sets out on an adventure that requires all of her bravery. This adventure brings her closer to her mother along the way and ultimately shows her kingdom that women can be just as fierce and independent as men.

2. Onward (2020)

Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley set out on a quest to find a magical gem that will give them 24 hours with their deceased father. Fearing they will run out of time and lose their opportunity, they work together to overcome obstacles, including their mother's centaur cop boyfriend — not realizing until later that their father, although just half of him, was with them all along. Ian and Barley strengthen their brotherly bond and learn to accept things beyond their control.

3. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Five hundred years ago, dragons sacrificed themselves to save what was left of the fantasy world of Kumandra by creating a magical orb that repelled the destructive evil spirits called the Druun. Now, the lands are once again in danger, and the people are more divided than ever. Raya, daughter of Chief Benja, embarks on a mission to find the legendary last dragon, Sisu, so that she can save her people from the Druun. With faith and courage, she's able to unite the divided people of Kumandra, restoring peace along with the dragons and people who were turned to stone — including her father. This visually stunning and culturally rich tale is a must-watch!

4. Wish Dragon (2020)

Admittedly, Wish Dragon shares a lot in common with Disney's Aladdin but still surprises with its heartwarming storyline. It follows a peasant boy, Din, longing to reunite with a childhood friend. Stumbling upon a magic teapot, Din unleashes a wise dragon, and together, they go on an adventure that teaches them both that the most important things in life have nothing to do with money but with family and friends and accepting who you are.

5. Dragon Rider (2020)

Based on Cornelia Funke's bestselling '90s book of the same name, Dragon Rider is a story of unlikely friends who team up to find a safe haven for dragons threatened by the impending arrival of humans into their lands. Not realizing it at first, their friendship transcends time and strengthens as they encounter magical creatures and face obstacles that test their courage along their journey to find the mythical Rim of Heaven.

More Movies Like How to Train Your Dragon

The Tiger’s Apprentice (2024) The Last Unicorn (1982) The Sea Beast (2022) Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010) Wolfwalkers (2020) Epic (2013) The Flight of Dragons (1982) Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) The Good Dinosaur (2015) The Croods (2013) My Father’s Dragon (2022) Pete’s Dragon (2016) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) Eragon (2006) The Iron Giant (1999) The Secret of Kells (2009) The Secret of NIMH (1982) Kung Fu Panda (2008) Dragonslayer (1981) Dragonheart (1996)

Happy watching, dragon riders!