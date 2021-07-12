If you’re of a certain age, you’ve likely seen Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde do her “bend and snap,” oh, say, a bazillion times. The 2001 blockbuster was an instant classic and still holds up to this day. The film was also a product of the rom-com renaissance of the late ’90s and aughts, joining iconic movies like The Devil Wears Prada, 10 Things I Hate About You, and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. Legally Blonde follows the plight of Elle, an underestimated sorority girl who gets into law school (cough, Harvard, cough) and proves everyone’s opinion of her wrong. The film is a feel-good movie at heart, with a bit of rom-com thrown in for good measure.

At the time of the film’s release, Witherspoon told Cinema.com she was proud of the message the movie sent to young viewers. “I wanted there to be some kind of positive message for women. Too much of our focus in society is devoted to superficial impressions about people. Appearances come first, and we don’t often go beyond that in judging people, which is a terrible thing,” she said. Sure, Legally Blonde is hilarious, but Elle Woods means business and shows women of all ages they can do anything with hard work and ambition. (It’s obvi Elle Woods belongs on all of our dream boards!)

The original movie’s success even led to a sequel, and a third one is confirmed to be in the works. Until that blessed release date, or if you’ve already seen the original, here are some other late ’90s and early aughts romantic comedies where young women defy the odds and make their dreams come true.

Movies Like Legally Blonde

1. House Bunny (2008)

Anna Faris stars in House Bunny, a film similar to Legally Blonde in that Farris plays a “dumb blonde” who ultimately ends up proving everyone’s assumptions about her are wrong. Faris plays Shelley, a Playboy Bunny who is kicked out of the mansion for turning 27 — the horror! She is forced to get her life together, and during her journey, the hilarity and dumb blonde jokes ensue.

2. Miss Congeniality (2000)

Sandra Bullock plays a tightly wound and tom-boyish FBI agent who infiltrates a beauty pageant. Like Legally Blonde, it has a “fish out of water” element to it and a little romance to boot.

3. Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Sandra Bullock just might be the queen of the workplace rom-com. In this film, she plays Lucy, a do-gooder lawyer who works for a billionaire dreamboat played by Hugh Grant. To a fault, Grant depends on her for everything, and ultimately Bullock decides to quit and find a replacement for herself. But when she sees how well the new girl is doing, she begins to have second thoughts.

4. 13 Going On 30 (2004)

Jennifer Garner plays Jenna, a junior high school student who magically transforms into a 30-year-old after wishing to escape her middle school life. But Jenna quickly learns adulthood, having a job, and everything that comes with it is a lot to handle to hilarious effect.

5. Never Been Kissed (1999)

Drew Barrymore shines in this awkward comedy about a young reporter sent to infiltrate a high school for a story. The problem? Barrymore’s character Josie was a total outcast when she went to high school. Her assignment forces her to face her deepest fears and regrets about her teenage years. First on the list? Having never been kissed.

6. Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Home Alabama is another Witherspoon movie, but this time, she plays the complete opposite of Elle Woods. Instead, she’s a workaholic who returns to her sleepy hometown only to realize maybe her priorities — all work and no play — might be a little misguided.

7. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Post-grad life is tough, and for an aspiring journalist in New York City, it can be a real kick in the knees. But Andy is so determined that she takes a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine. Working with Priestly is one of the best ways to get your foot in the editorial door, but the job turns out to be way more demanding than Andy ever imagined.

More Movies Like Legally Blonde

Legally Blondes (2009) Legally Blonde 2 (2003) Uptown Girls (2003) It’s Complicated (2009) She’s The Man (2006) Easy A (2010) The Sweetest Thing (2002) Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009) But I’m A Cheerleader (1999) Drive Me Crazy (1999) Bad Moms (2017) Bring It On (2000) Wild Child (2008) Bride Wars (2009) She’s All That (1999) Not Another Teen Movie (2001) How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003) The Wedding Planner (2001) 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) Mean Girls (2004) Life Of The Party (2018) What A Girl Wants (2003) Princess Diaries (2001) My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)