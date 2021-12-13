Let’s just get this out of the way as quickly as possible: There is nothing like the sprawling saga that is Lord of the Rings. Based on the J. R. R. Tolkien books, the movies are epic — and there are seemingly millions of them. OK, so that’s a bit hyperbolic! There are just three, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. Well, and then there are the three films of the Hobbit spinoff trilogy. But the fact that they are all roughly three hours long makes it feel like it. So, if you’re on an epic quest to find movies like Lord of the Rings, it might be tricky to find something that really scratches the very same itch. Fortunately, though, you can get close.

The legacy of LOTR is so great that it was recently revealed that The Beatles wanted to adapt the books as well. Tolkien himself had sent the novels to the band while staying in India, and they became friends. Per The Digital Fix, “Ultimately, they couldn’t get the rights from Tolkien because he didn’t like the idea of a pop group doing his story. So, it got nixed by him. They tried to do it. There’s no doubt about it. For a moment in time, they were seriously contemplating doing that at the beginning of 1968.” That would have most certainly been something, huh?

Since you can’t watch The Beatles do Lord of the Rings, you can watch these other movies like it instead. Here are some of the top alternatives.

Best Movies Like Lord of the Rings

1. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Most everyone knows this story, but it is another thing entirely to watch Charlie Hunnam star as Arthur, who is cast out of his own kingdom when his uncle murders his father. He has to set out on a journey to pull the Excalibur sword from the stone and become the soldier he is destined to be. And avenge his father’s legacy.

2. Willow (1988)

Directed by Ron Howard and produced by George Lucas, this ’80s fantasy movie is perfect for Lord of the Rings fans. Warwick Davis stars as Willow, a farmer and a sorcerer. He teams up with a mercenary played by Val Kilmer to protect a baby and kill the evil queen of the kingdom, embarking on a major adventure. If that’s not enough for you, you can look forward to the upcoming Disney+ remake, which will apparently still star Warwick Davis and take place years after the events of the original movie and continue the journey.

3. Tolkien (2019)

If you want some more insight into the mastermind behind LOTR, this biographical film stars Nicholas Hoult (from The Great) as Tolkien and Lily Collins as his love interest, Edith Bratt. The movie follows his friendships, his first loves, and the outbreak of World War 1, all of which inspired the novels.

4. Beowulf (2007)

This 2007 movie is an epic adventure flick, much like LOTR. It stars Ray Winstone as Beowulf the warrior, who heads to the court of King Hrothgar, played by Anthony Hopkins, to defeat a little demon named Grendel. In the movie, Angelina Jolie plays Grendel’s mother, who sets out to avenge her son’s death. Instead of reading the epic poem, just watch this movie instead.

5. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)

If longwinded fantasy movies based on books are your thing, then The Chronicles of Narnia are where it’s at. It follows a group of kids who magically enter a fantasy land through a piece of furniture and slay mythical creatures, all on a quest for good. The best thing? Much like Lord of the Rings, there are multiple movies in the series, so you can dive into the whole, fantastic world.

More Movies Like Lord of the Rings to Watch

The NeverEnding Story (1984) Warcraft (2016) The Harry Potter franchise Eragon (2006) The Star Wars franchise The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise 300 (2006) The Mummy franchise Seventh Son (2014) Troy (2004) Kingdom Of Heaven (2005) Alexander (2004) Assassin’s Creed (2016) The Hellboy franchise Clash of the Titans (2010) Tomb Raider (2018) The Indiana Jones franchise Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) Mortal Engines (2018) 47 Ronin (2013) DragonHeart (1996) Immortals (2011) Mythica: The Darkspore (2015)