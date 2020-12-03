31 Most Precious ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Gift Ideas

Amazon

If you know a big LOTR fan, then you’re most likely on the hunt for Lord of the Rings gifts for the holidays — you can never go wrong with Gandalf or Hobbit merch for a true fan. The Lord of the Rings has become one of the most popular fantasy book and movie franchises of all time and with good reason. It has amazing characters, gorgeous settings, and a precious, precious ring. It’s no surprise that J.R.R. Tolkien’s books have become must-read classics.

With so many fans of the trilogy and with so many cool props and characters as inspiration, manufacturers have created thousands of products that you can purchase to show off and enhance your fandom.

If you dread gift-giving times, stay with us here: You can use this plethora of products as gifts for Lord of the Rings fans. With so many LOTR gifts available, you almost certainly can find a great gift for a fan of the franchise that he or she does not already own. (Admittedly, it’s not at a level to match the overwhelming number of potential Harry Potter gifts, but the number of LOTR gifts is close.)

Whether you’re a fan of the Hobbits, of Gandalf the White, or of Gollum (don’t be ashamed of this), you’re sure to find something in our list of the best 31 The Lord of the Rings gift ideas to match your needs.

Forbidden Body Jewelry The One Ring This ring has an elvish inscription on the inside and outside, which looks amazing. This is an affordable stainless steel, gold-plated ring that’s sure to immediately become your Precious. $18.00 AT AMAZON

The Witch King Figurine Collectible If you have a soft spot for the villains in The Lord of the Rings, you’ll appreciate this detailed 7-inch figurine of the Witch King. $36.99 AT AMAZON

Funko Pop Gandalf And Gwaihir LOTR Collectible Figure No list of great toys and collectibles from LOTR would be complete without a Funko Pop figurine. Yes, the black eyes are creepy as hell. It’s like these toys have no soul. But we also can’t resist them. (We’re considering seeking professional help … right after we buy about 50 more Funko Pop figurines.) $20.99 AT AMAZON

Funko Pop Frodo Keychain Figure If the full-size Funko Pop figurines don’t fit your lifestyle, maybe a Funko Pop keychain Frodo character is a better option for you. (Warning: It still has the same soul-less black eyes as the regular figurines, but at least these are smaller.) $7.00 AT AMAZON

LOTR Gollum Plush Everybody has something that they love, even though it makes no sense to anyone else. So if your ultimate fetish would be snuggling with Gollum, this plush gives you the next best thing. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Fighting Knives of Legolas Greenleaf For the serious LOTR collector and fan, these 24-inch fighting knives from Legolas the Elf will be a cool gift idea. They ship with a plaque for display. Now these are made of stainless steel and they’re sharp, so keep them away from kids. But if your home is ever invaded by orcs, you’ll be prepared. $162.99 AT AMAZON

Bilbo's Pipe Replica The LOTR Bilbo Baggins character just doesn’t look right unless he has his pipe with him. Fans will enjoy being able to display this replica from the trilogy. By the way, it works, just in case you want to emulate a Hobbit and take up pipe smoking … along with eating constantly, of course. Not a bad life. $69.00 AT AMAZON

Tolkien Quote Engraved Wooden Bookmark While you’re reading your The Lord of the Rings books for the umpteenth time, why not mark your position with this vintage wooden bookmark that features a quote from J.R.R. Tolkien? (Of course, we’re assuming you’ll actually need to put the book down, rather than reading it straight through until 4 in the morning.) $11.95 AT AMAZON

Lord Of The Rings Middle Earth Canvas Map Who needs a globe or a map of the actual earth when you can show off your LOTR fandom with a mountable map of Middle Earth instead? $43.99 AT AMAZON

LOTR Two Towers Word Art Print This word art print features artwork from Two Towers, and the outline of the towers consists of words from passages from the book. The print is made on what looks like a weathered parchment to perfectly complete the look. $15.00 AT AMAZON

Middle Earth Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket Throw blankets need to keep you warm above all else. However, if the blanket also has a striking, vintage map of Middle Earth printed on it, it’s far, far better than any other blanket you may own. (It’s even machine washable, but we know that as a true fan of the trilogy, you would never allow the LOTR blanket to become soiled, so this is not an important feature.) $31.85 AT AMAZON

"Catdalf" LOTR Throw Blanket OK, this throw blanket is too weird and fun not to include in our list of the best gifts for Lord of the Rings fans. It’s a cat. It’s Gandalf. It’s Catdalf. Why would anyone make this? Why not? $59.95 AT AMAZON

LOTR The Fellowship T-Shirt If the idea of the members of the Fellowship in The Lord of the Rings marching toward their ultimate fate never ceases to inspire you, you’ll love this T-shirt, which is available in multiple colors and sizes. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Ringwraiths Pullover Hoodie If you prefer your LOTR gear to be a little more subtle with just a hint of evil, this pullover hoodie features the ringwraiths from Middle Earth. This is a black hoodie that will impress LOTR fans, while non-LOTR fans will just think it looks cool. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Furry Hobbit Feet Slippers For Adults Admittedly, some of us have hairier feet than others. (This is not exactly my best feature, but I digress.) Still, I have nothing on a Hobbit when it comes to furry feet. Use these warm winter LOTR slippers to pretend you’re a Hobbit … or to hide your own hairy feet. $22.95 AT AMAZON

The Lord Of The Rings Card Game Board games are back in vogue, and this LOTR card game allows you to play as your favorite characters from the trilogy and have your own adventures. $32.99 AT AMAZON

LOTR Battle For Middle Earth Chess Set Sure, there are lots of chess sets on the market based on various movies and books. But how many of them are as perfectly suited to create cool looking chess characters as The Lord of the Rings characters? We’ll help you out. The answer is none. $39.95 AT AMAZON

Springbok 500-Piece LOTR Jigsaw Puzzle If you consider jigsaw puzzles to be a form of torture, we sympathize. Completing them takes a lot of patience … a lot more than some of us have. (You can’t see it, but I’m raising my hand here.) But for LOTR fans, the time you spend on this challenging 500-piece puzzle will be well worth it, once you complete the gorgeous scene from Middle Earth. $13.95 AT AMAZON

LEGO Attack On Lake-Town Set LEGOs aren’t made just for children. And if someone tells you they are, just ignore that person and find someone else who tells you they aren’t. This LEGO set has incredible detail for fans of the trilogy who are ages 8 and older. (Sometimes, way, way older.) $107.99 AT AMAZON

Speak Friend And Enter Doormat If you love the riddles that were prominent in The Lord of the Rings, this doormat contains the inscription from the Doors of Durin that’s sure to impress fellow fans of the trilogy when they visit your home. $39.99 AT AMAZON

My Precious 11-Ounce Coffee Mug Gollum has the Ring. You have coffee. Both are equally precious, depending on the time of the morning and how much sleep you had the previous night. $11.99 AT AMAZON

Tolkien Quote Engraved Bamboo Cutting Board Everyone can use a bamboo cutting board in the kitchen. And if it happens to have a cool quote from J.R.R. Tolkien engraved on it, along with some elvish characters, all the better. $29.95 AT AMAZON

The Unofficial Book of Hobbit Cookery If you’ve always wanted to eat like a Hobbit — screw the diet — this cookbook gives you plenty of ideas for Second Breakfast and beyond. $26.99 AT AMAZON

The Art Of The Lord Of The Rings If you can’t learn enough about the characters and lands that make up Middle Earth, and about how Tolkien developed the stories, this book is filled with original sketches that show Tolkien’s ideas during development of LOTR. $18.99 AT AMAZON

The Dark Powers Of Tolkien Book Sure, Gandalf and Frodo receive all of the glory and attention in the LOTR trilogy. But what about the characters that you see in your nightmares? They deserve some credit for making the LOTR universe as popular as it is. Use this illustrated guide to learn more about the evil forces of Middle Earth. $13.69 AT AMAZON

Middle Earth Inspired Candle Set Sure, you’ve seen Middle Earth on the big screen and read all about it in the books. But have you actually smelled it? (And even if you believe your teenager’s gym bag smells like the backside of Azog the Defiler, that doesn’t count.) This set of three candles has Middle Earth inspired scents that both fans of LOTR and non-fans can enjoy. $26.95 AT AMAZON

Stemless Etched Lord Of The Rings Wine Glass If you enjoy the idea of curling up with a glass of wine while enjoying LOTR movies or books, you need to own this stemless wine glass, which is etched with the saying, “Not all those who wander are lost” on the side. $19.96 AT AMAZON

LOTR Tree of Gondor Wine Bottle Stopper After you’ve enjoyed a glass of wine (or three) while reading the trilogy, you might still have some wine left in the bottle. No worries! We have you covered with this wine bottle stopper that has an image of the Tree of Gondor at the top. Heck, it looks so good that you’ll want to own one, even if you never, never, never leave even a drop of wine in the bottle. $10.99 AT AMAZON

Prancing Pony Wooden Beer Stein If you would consider a night at the Prancing Pony the best aspect of actually living in Middle Earth, this wooden beer stein looks like a vintage Hobbit tankard, including a decorative handle and a Prancing Pony logo on the side. $35.99 AT AMAZON

For those who are fans of additional movie and book franchises, we have plenty of other gift guides to help you find just the right presents for your friends, family … and for yourself.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.