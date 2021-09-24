Teen rom-coms and coming-of-age stories have been around since the dawn of time. Well, maybe just since the heyday of movies like them in the 1980s. But you get the point, right? It wasn’t until 2018, though, when Love, Simon was released, that a glossy teen rom-com also centered around a teen (Simon, in this case) struggling with coming out. It’s one of the first mainstream movies in which a teenage protagonist isn’t punished or tormented by his sexuality. Instead, his coming-out struggle and story get woven seamlessly into the storyline, aligning it with other fun, thoughtful teen rom-coms that we watched growing up. Of course you’re on the hunt for more movies like Love, Simon — it’s fantastic.

We can’t talk about Love, Simon without addressing the importance of its LGBTQ-teen representation and what it did for representation in mainstream movies. As Shelia O’Malley wrote on RogerEbert.com in their review of the movie, “Recent films like Call Me by Your Name and Blue is the Warmest Color show characters who are not punished for their sexuality by the world, their parents, their peers, and these films are huge steps forward. But Love, Simon is a mainstream film for teenagers.”

And, honestly, who doesn’t love a mainstream teen flick — especially one that eschews heteronormativity? Try these movies like Love, Simon if you want to deep dive into the world of teenage drama.

Movies Like Love, Simon to Add to Your Watchlist

1. Alex Strangelove (2018)

Daniel Doheny is Alex Truelove, a teen who is focused on his friends, his grades, and all of the other strife that comes with being a high school student. His other mission? To lose his virginity to his girlfriend, a sweet girl next door played by Madeline Weinstein. The problem? Alex has some feelings for another boy in school, Elliot. EW said in their review of Alex Strangelove, “Subtle it is not; Strangelove can feel aggressively self-aware, nouveau John Hughes with a pocket full of f-bombs and carefully worked one-liners.” But its overarching message is similar to Love, Simon (and aggressively self-aware teens aren’t all that bad, either).

2. Call Me By Your Name (2017)

As mentioned previously, Call Me By Your Name is another film in which the protagonist comes of age by coming out, and it’s steamy to boot. While it might not be a teen flick in the John Hughes sort of tradition, it centers around one young man having a summer that will change the rest of his life. It might not attract any actual teens given some of its R-rated themes, but the dreamy Italian setting and romance make this film a must-watch for the older set.

3. The Thing About Harry (2020)

It might feel a bit racier than some of the other titles on this list, and it is rated TV-14. So, sure, this pick is probably best for the older teen — while the sex scenes aren’t explicit, the film heavily implies the action, and there are numerous sexual references. With all of that said, it’s such a sweet watch! The characters are endearing (Grey’s fans will be delighted to see Jake Borelli, AKA Dr. Levi Schmitt!) and have lovely support from their friends and family, making this another excellent mainstream rom-com with LGBTQ+ characters.

4. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Based on a book of the same name, this 2012 movie is about a socially awkward boy coming to terms with past trauma and trying to fit in. Come for the tear-jerking story, but stay for the stellar soundtrack.

More Movies Like Love, Simon

Booksmart (2019) Geography Club (2013) Akron (2015) Moonlight (2016) Edge of Seventeen (1998) Boys (2014) Shelter (2007) The Way He Looks (2014) Handsome Devil (2016) Hidden Kisses (2016) Latter Days (2003) Being 17 (2016) Beautiful Thing (1996) Water Lilies (2007) Lost and Delirious (2001) Dating Amber (2020) Life Partners (2014) Every Day (2018) Weekend (2011) Lady Bird (2017) Boy Erased (2018) The Half Of It (2020) North Sea Texas (2011) Giant Little Ones (2018) Heartstone (2016) My Own Private Idaho (1991) Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013)