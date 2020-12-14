These Quotes About Growing Up Are Totally Sweet (And 100% Relatable)

Kyle Nieber/Unsplash

Growing up is hard. No one can deny that. There’s not a single rite of passage that doesn’t induce at least a little anxiety. First solo bike rides end in bruises and scrapes. First periods end in stains. First driving tests sometimes end in tears. First loves, well, we all know they can end in broken hearts. And just because these milestones are “learning experiences” doesn’t mean they suck any less when you’re going through them. You know what can help, though? Growing up quotes — words that serve as a reminder that other people have survived the awkwardness of adolescence and the growing pains of adulthood.

After the fact, you can usually see the beauty. The freedom you gain, the life you can create, the love you end up with in the end. None of those things happen without the bumps and bruises first. And, it’s suddenly even more beautiful to be the mother or father watching those moments unfold in your own child’s life. Yes, you hurt for them. But, you also know what’s in store after they heal.

These growing up quotes? They capture that for parents.

Quotes About Growing Up

“Maturity is a high price to pay for growing up.” — Tom Stoppard “As long as you’re green, you’re growing. As soon as you’re ripe, you start to rot.” — Ray Kroc “The trick is growing up without growing old.” — Casey Stengel “Growing old is mandatory. Growing up is optional.” — Walt Disney “Most people don’t grow up. Most people age. They find parking spaces, honor their credit cards, get married, have children, and call that maturity. What that is, is aging.” — Maya Angelou “It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.” — ee cummings “When they tell you to grow up, they mean stop growing.” — Tom Robbins “’Oh,’ she thought, ‘How horrible it is that people have to grow up and marry and change!’” — L.M. Montgomery “Growing older is not upsetting; being perceived as old is.” — Kenny Rogers “You don’t stop laughing when you grow old, you grow old when you stop laughing.” — George Bernard Shaw “The mark of the immature man is that he wants to die nobly for a cause, while the mark of the mature man is that he wants to live humbly for one.” — J.D. Salinger “Growing up is losing some illusions in order to acquire others.” — Virginia Woolf “Growing up happens in a heartbeat. One day you’re in diapers; the next day you’re gone. But the memories of childhood stay with you for the long haul.” — The Wonder Years

Quotes On Growth For Parents

“Some day you will be old enough to start reading fairytales again.” — C.S. Lewis “Children are apt to live up to what you believe of them.” — Lady Bird Johnson “We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today.” — Stacia Tauscher “While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about.” — Angela Schwindt “You know your children are growing up when they stop asking you where they came from and refuse to tell you where they’re going.” — P. J. O’Rourke “Cleaning your house while your kids are still growing up is like shoveling the walk before it stops snowing.” — Phyllis Diller “A child’s life is like a piece of paper on which every person leaves a mark.” — Chinese Proverb “Motherhood is an early retirement position. Your children do grow up.” — Colleen Parro “Kids: They dance before they learn there is anything that isn’t music.” — William Stafford “You know children are growing up when they start asking questions that have answers.” — John J. Plomp

Quotes About Watching Daughters Grow

“No matter how old she may be, sometimes a girl just needs her mom.” — Cardinal Mermillod “I think she is growing up, and so begins to dream dreams, and have hopes and fears and fidgets, without knowing why or being able to explain them.” — Louisa May Alcott “To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter.” — Euripides “A mother is not a person to lean on but a person to make leaning unnecessary.” — Dorothy C. Fisher “A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never outgrow your heart.” — Unknown “The older I get, the more I see the power of that young woman, my mother.” — Sharon Olds “As they get older, our daughters become more and more like us too.” — Amy Newmark “I hope that my daughter grows up empowered and doesn’t define herself by the way she looks but by qualities that make her an intelligent, strong, and responsible woman.” — Isaiah Mustafa “Raising a daughter is like growing a flower. You give it your best. If you’ve done your job well, she blooms. And after that, she leaves.” — Unknown

Quotes About Raising Sons