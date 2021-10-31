There aren’t many movies out there that can boast high seas adventure complete with ghost pirates, a mischievous monkey, and rum (so much rum), but The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise more than delivers on all fronts. Across five epic films, characters like the legendary Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, and Elizabeth Swann get into all manner of trouble as they search for missing treasure, protect the Black Pearl from rival pirates and the East India Trading Company, and face down sea monsters, including a rather hungry Kraken. Based on the Disney World ride of the same name, the franchise is the film equivalent of a rollercoaster — and like most rides, there were a few dips in quality along the way (the less said about On Strange Tides, the better). Still, it’s hard to beat a movie night spent with Jack Sparrow, although it should be noted his brand of swashbuckling is far from the only game in town. Even the most loyal fans of Sparrow have to watch a different movie every now and again. On the bright side, there’s no shortage of movies like Pirates of the Caribbean out there, even though not all of them feature pirates.

Ultimately, when you say you’re in the mood for a Pirates of the Caribbean-esque movie, what you’re really saying is you want to watch an action movie full of laughs and jaw-dropping action sequences. And that just so happens to be Hollywood’s very favorite kind of action movie. From Disney’s most recent ride-turned-movie release Jungle Cruise to the animated fun of Treasure Planet, the movies on this list all have the same energy as Pirates of the Caribbean.

Whether you want to watch a crew steal the Declaration of Independence or sail across the ocean with Robert Downey Jr. and a literal boatload of animals, these movies like Pirates of the Caribbean have you covered.

Jack Sparrow Would Approve of These Treasure Hunting Romps

1. Jungle Cruise (2021)

YouTube video player

Like Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise is based on a popular Disney parks ride, but that’s not all the movies have in common. They both feature a water-themed adventure and a search for a mysterious treasure (in this case, the treasure is a mythical tree with healing powers). Jungle Cruise also boasts a stellar cast, including Dwayne Johnson as the burly skipper Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt as the ambitious Dr. Lily Houghton.

2. National Treasure (2004)

YouTube video player

It may be set in modern times, but National Treasure takes viewers on a journey that’s every bit as exciting as a trip across monster-infested waters. When Ben Gates finds evidence the treasure he’s been looking for his entire life actually exists, he sets off on a wild quest to uncover the secrets America’s founding fathers hid in the Declaration of Independence.

3. The Mummy (1999)

YouTube video player

Brendan Fraser is one of Hollywood’s most underrated action heroes. Case in point: The Mummy, a 1925-set epic featuring Fraser’s Rick teaming with a librarian, Evelyn (Rachel Weisz), to go on a journey across the Sahara Desert. Things get complicated when they accidentally awaken a cursed mummy and inadvertently find themselves on a mission to save the world.

4. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

YouTube video player

If you haven’t seen the Indian Jones movies for some reason, then you’re in for a treat. Harrison Ford is one of Hollywood’s original blockbuster stars, and he absolutely shines as the daring archeologist. In the first movie of the franchise, Jones faces down Nazis and snakes in his pursuit of a valuable religious relic.

5. Hook (1991)

YouTube video player

Sure, Jack Sparrow is cool, but Captain Hook is legendary. There are plenty of movies based on Peter Pan you could watch that will give you Pirates of the Caribbean vibes, but we maintain Hook is the best one of the bunch. The movie stars Robin Williams as an adult Peter, who must journey to Neverland once more when Hook kidnaps his children, which leads to him reconnecting with the friends he left behind along the way.

Even More Movies Like Pirates of the Caribbean

The Pirates of Penzance (1983) Treasure Planet (2002) The Adventures of Tintin (2011) John Carter (2012) Romancing the Stone (1984) The Princess Bride (1987) Stardust (2007) The Goonies (1985) Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) The Mask of Zorro (1998) Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) Pan (2015) The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012) Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003) Mysterious Island (2005) Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) The Legend of Tarzan (2016) Inkheart (2008) The Brothers Grimm (2005) Doolittle (2020) Tomb Raider (2018) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) Cutthroat Island (1995) Ready Player One (2018) The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box (2013) Muppet Treasure Island (1996) The Lone Ranger (2013)