‘Goonies Never Say Die!’ And 65 Other Timeless Goonies Quotes

Warner Bros.

Hey, you guyyyyyys! Isn’t it funny how three simple words can instantly transport your mind right into a movie scene? In this case, those three words are a few of the many that help make Goonies quotes some of the most cited lines in cinematic history — or at least it probably feels that way if you’re an ’80s or ’90s kid. Just think about it: How many times have you caught yourself proclaiming that “Goonies never say die”? Or joked to your kids that they “smell like Phys. Ed.”? (If you haven’t, you should.)

It’s not surprising that this 1985 film went on to become a cult classic. The premise alone is full of fun and adventure. You remember, right? It follows a group of young misfits who call themselves the “Goonies” — Mikey (Sean Astin), Brand (Josh Brolin), Chunk (Jeff Cohen), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Data (Ke Huy Quan), Andy (Kerri Green), and Stef (Martha Plimpton). The kids are distraught that developers plan to demolish the homes they love in their small Oregon community. Just when their parents’ backs are up against the wall, the Goonies discover a map to legendary pirate One-Eyed Willy’s treasure. So, they set off to find it, meeting a gentle giant named Sloth, encountering countless near-death scenarios, and trying to escape the infamous Fratelli crime family along the way.

Ah, good times. If you need a quick reminder just how amazing The Goonies is — or if you want to brush up on the lines so you can echo them to your kids — keep reading.

Best Goonies Quotes