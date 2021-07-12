30+ Movies Like ‘The Da Vinci Code’ That Will Send You On An Adventure

The Da Vinci Code didn’t just take the book world by storm, it was also a box office smash that further cemented our love for the incomparable Tom Hanks. As if he hadn’t already owned our hearts with movies like Forrest Gump and Castaway, Hanks’ Robert Langdon is like an intellectual Indiana Jones, whose deep dive into a murder mystery sends him on a wild treasure hunt of epic proportions. The first film, along with its follow-ups — Angels & Demons and Inferno — are perfect rainy day movies. Not only do they take you around the world without you ever having to leave your couch, they also feature fun mysteries and conspiracy theories that you can unravel right alongside Langdon. Thankfully, Hanks’ popular film series isn’t an anomaly in the world of cinema — there are lots of movies like The Da Vinci Code out there (Shutter Island, National Treasure) for when you need a cinematic getaway.

In fact, movies centered around conspiracy theories and twisty mysteries have long been a Hollywood staple. That means it’s fairly easy to find films that give off Da Vinci Code vibes. If your favorite part of Langdon’s story is the way he solves the puzzle box mystery surrounding hidden clues in famous works of art, then the National Treasure films are a perfect alternative. More interested in those mind-bending conspiracy theories? Then check out The Name of the Rose or the action-packed Kingsman movies.

No matter what part of The Da Vinci Code you love the best, we have recommendations for what you should watch after you’ve streamed all three of Langdon’s big-screen adventures. And while each one of the movies on this list encompasses a different part of what makes the blockbuster film series so special, they’re all full of smart mysteries, big-budget action scenes, and enough globe-trotting to satisfy your wanderlust (at least for one evening). Read on for movies like The Da Vinci Code to watch the next time you need an extra dose of adventure in your life.

Movies Like The Da Vinci Code Full of Cinematic Adventure

1. National Treasure (2004)

National Treasure is the perfect family-friendly alternative to The Da Vinci Code. On the whole, the story of Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) stealing the Declaration of Independence is a gentler film. But it’s also an absolute joy to watch thanks to its mix of silliness and a genuinely compelling mystery with roots in the founding of America. Plus, it has a sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, which means you can plan a family double feature movie night.

2. Tomb Raider (2018)

No one can deny the appeal of Angelina Jolie, but in this instance, the 2018 version of Tomb Raider starring Alicia Vikander tells a far more compelling and grounded story than the early ’00s movie version of the popular video game. This time around a young Lara Croft’s quest to solve her father’s mysterious disappearances takes her on a journey to find a fabled island that may or may not exist. Add in a tomb that could hold the answers to all of her questions about her dad, and you have a recipe for an edge of your seat popcorn movie.

3. Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law’s chemistry as Sherlock and Watson is reason enough to recommend this 2009 gem directed by Guy Ritchie. However, the movie is also surprisingly perfect for The Da Vinci Code fans too, since the central mystery revolves around a government conspiracy with roots in the occult.

4. Unknown (2011)

Look, you can’t go wrong with a Liam Neeson film, but this one is particularly intense. The story revolves around Neeson’s Dr. Martin Harris waking up from a car accident to discover no one seems to know who he is, including his wife, who claims she’s always been married to another man. If you love trying to unravel a good puzzle, this is the movie for you.

5. Wanted (2008)

Wanted is an urban fantasy film, so it’s definitely weirder than The Da Vinci Code. But it also features a secret society and an overarching conspiracy that Langdon would no doubt love to investigate. At the center of the film is Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy), who is an average guy until he’s recruited into a mysterious society known only as the Fraternity. And things only get wilder from there.

6. Romancing the Stone (1984)

Romancing the Stone is what happens when adventure calls. A quiet and timid romance novelist must track down her sister after bumbling thieves kidnap her. She flies to Colombia and soon finds herself in her own romance novel, with a twinge of danger and mystery. On her journey to find her sister, she meets a mercenary who makes things even more complicated.

Even More Movies Like The Da Vinci Code

Red (2010) The Manchurian Candidate (2004) The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) Enemy of the State (1998) Black Sea (2014) Sahara (2005) The Mummy (1999) The Adjustment Bureau (2011) A Beautiful Mind (2001) The Ninth Gate (1999) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Jumper (2008) The Skulls (2000) The Bourne Identity (2009) The Maltese Falcon (1941) The Post (2017) Eyes Wide Shut (1999) The Name of the Rose (1986) The Fugitive (1993) Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) Casino Royale (2006) The Lost City of Z (2016) The Rundown (2003) Ocean’s Eleven (2001)