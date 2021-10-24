Who doesn’t love a good zombie movie, am I right? Train to Busan is one of the best Korean flicks, hands down, and there are plenty more where that came from. In the 2016 film directed by Yeon Sang-ho, a group of people quite literally gets trapped on a train while zombies take over. It specifically focuses on a father and his estranged daughter who are questioning literally everything while trying to survive. But if you’re already super familiar with Train to Busan and want a new variety of zombie movies (or just psychological thrillers and action films) to choose from, don’t worry, we have you covered.

The spooky season is the perfect time to pick up a zombie movie, but let’s be real, we’re down for a thriller any time of year. There’s just something so appealing about putting a movie on your screen that you know will make you pee your pants just a little bit out of fear. (Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone you peed.) Add in a giant glass of wine and a mega-size bowl of popcorn, and you now have the perfect movie night to yourself.

Ahead, find more movies like Train to Busan perfect for your next movie night.

Movies Like Train to Busan

1. Hide and Seek (2013)

Hide and Seek may not have the zombie outbreak that Train to Busan has, but this Korean horror movie does have just as much suspense. In this thriller, a man is searching for his missing brother and finds himself trying to solve a bunch of mysterious codes that he keeps seeing. This game seemingly of hide and seek is much scarier than any game you might have played as a child.

2. 28 Days Later (2002)

When animal rights activists try to do the “right” thing by freeing a trapped chimp, they quickly realize that it has been infected with a virus. It goes on to rapidly infect people, turning them into zombies. Four weeks — or 28 days later — a group of survivors tries to figure out what comes next.

3. Peninsula (2020)

Another Korean horror film about zombies! It makes sense, actually — it’s the sequel to Train to Busan. Spoiler alert: There are still zombies. The follow-up to the action movie (which can be viewed without Train to Busan if you’re so inclined) takes place four years later in the wasteland of Korea. It’s a continuation of the fight against the zombie outbreak as people slowly fall into despair over their fate.

4. The Host (2006)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho (who also directed the Oscar-winning movie Parasite), The Host is more of a monster movie than a zombie movie but is a thriller nonetheless. The monster is created by American military dumping chemicals into a river in South Korea over time. Once it’s emerged from the depths, it starts attacking everyone it can until it preys on a local girl whose family will do anything they can to save her.

5. It Comes at Night (2017)

For a movie that will absolutely mess with your head, this film leaves the creatures behind and preys on your mind instead. In the same thriller vein as Train to Busan, It Comes at Night takes you into the apocalypse. After most of the world is wiped out, two families try banding together — mostly because they have no choice but to do so. But they soon realize that the others may not be who they say they are.

More Movies Like Train to Busan

Deranged (2012) The Handmaiden (2016) Thirst (2009) The Wailing (2016) The Girl With All the Gifts (2016) #Alive (2020) Doomsday Book (2012) Flu (2013) Seoul Station (2016) A Tale of Two Sisters (2003) The Cured (2017) The Wicked (2014) Three Extremes (2004) I Saw the Devil (2010) Dawn of the Dead (2004) World War Z (2013) The Colony (2013) The Crazies (2010) Hidden (2015) Army of the Dead (2021) The Night Eats the World (2018) Daylight’s End (2016)