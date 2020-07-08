9 Best Single Serve Wines Delivered To Your Door— A Well Deserved Glass For One

There are occasions where you want to leisurely share an entire bottle of wine while dining al fresco in the yard. But there are also times when a glass is all you need— whether you want to pair a small taste of something with dinner or you have a quickly shrinking window between your kids’ bedtimes. That’s where the beauty of the single serve wine comes in — these mini bottles are conveniently portioned for a pour or two, and you can even drink them straight out of the bottle or can if you just can’t be bothered with finding a clean glass. They’re also a nice way to mix up your home wine tasting without leaving behind a trail of opened but partially-drank bottles in your wake.

Ahead you’ll find nine different summer drink options, whether you’re in the mood for sparkling, white, rosé, red, or all of the above. They’re small in size (read: effortless to store in your already crowded fridge or cabinets) but big on ease and taste. Best of all, these small serves can be delivered right to your door, by subscription or one off drops. Wine o’clock is calling. Cheers!

La Marca Prosecco Mini Sparkling Wine Bottle There’s really no bad time for bubbles, and they always add fun to the day, whether it’s with a splash of orange juice during brunch or paired with any part of an otherwise ordinary dinner. La Marca prosecco is produced in Italy’s Veneto region and is light and crisp, with hints of green apple, peach, lemon, honeysuckle blossoms, and mineral undertones. The small 187 ml size means you can finish the entire bottle (which generally comes out to a glass) in one sitting, without worrying about drinking too much or conversely, having the rest go flat in the fridge. The single serving size is easy to store and easier to carry to wherever you want to enjoy it. We won’t even judge if you decide to forego a cup altogether and enjoy your bubbles straight out of the bottle. $6 AT AMAZON

Vinebox The Rosé Collection Wine Delivery 12 Mini Bottles If you like to taste different wines by the glass but want someone else to to help make the decisions for you, Vinebox is for you. Each box comes with a variety (usually 6-9) of glasses of wine, in 100 ml portions. The company uses a closed-nitrogen environment to seal the wines and prevent them from coming in contact with oxygen so the individual servings can be preserved for up to three years (though you will likely finish them all before then). This Rosé Collection includes six different rosés from around the world, and each pairs well with a warm summer day. You can also sign up for a membership subscription and receive a box every three months with seasonal picks or full-sized bottles of your favorites. One reviewer said, “I just finished my first box and I had a blast! I bought some of the suggested pairings and sat down with my wine and music. The wines were a great variety and i liked all of them! Some of them, I would have never chosen on my own. I can’t wait for my next box to come:)” $59 AT VINEBOX

Usual Wines The Rosé Combo Delivery Set 12 Mini Wine Bottles Usual Wines delivers stylish 187 ml beakers of small-batch, sustainably farmed wine from various regions in California. There are no added sugars or sulfites in their wines. The Rosé Combo comes with 12 glasses (there are 18 and 24-glass boxes as well), a mix of Brut rosé (bubbly) and still rosé (no bubbles), giving you the option for sparkle if the mood strikes. The still rosé has notes of strawberry, rose petal, and rhubarb, while the Brut is dry, fruity, and crisp. There are boxes of red wine, only Brut, and a combo of the three. To make things easy for yourself, you can also sign up for monthly subscriptions and get a 17 percent discount off each shipment, ensuring you consistently have your Usual beverage on hand. One reviewer said, “What’s better than Usual Rose? Why a COMBO of Rose and the Sparkling! As much as I loved the rose, okay, now I confess, the sparking is now my new fave. The single bottle of sparking is perfect bc it’s pours perfectly into a champagne flute for a glass without having to open an entire giant bottle.” $96 AT USUAL WINES

WineSociety Three Pack Single Serve Wine Delivery What’s not to like about canned wines? It’s easy to open, convenient, lightweight, and less likely to shatter all over the kitchen floor if you have clumsy hands. WineSociety makes wine simple and approachable by offering just three different kinds of California wine blends, packaged in sleek looking cans. The three-pack includes a can of each: red, white, and rosé. Tempt is a red blend of Syrah, Petit Sirah, and Cabernet with notes of dark fruits and a touch of oak. Fate is the white blend of Chardonnay and Albariño, which is crisp and citrusy. And Chance is the rosé, a refreshing blend of Zinfandel, Syrah, and Barbera, with notes of red fruit. Each can is 500 ml, can last 15-18 months, and is shareable (if you want to), providing about 3-4 servings each depending on how generously you pour. If you join the club, you can get a box of three cans automatically delivered to your door every three months. $39 AT WINE SOCIETY

Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Mini Champagne Bottle French winemaker Moët & Chandon has been making Champagne for over 270 years, so they’re no stranger to creating delicious bubbles. Moët Imperial is their flagship Champagne (named for Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte) and this 187 ml bottle is so convenient that you don’t only have to enjoy it on special occasions. It’s made from a blend of 100 different wines and has tasting notes of pear, peach, and apple, as well as white flowers and fresh nuts. But more importantly, it’s easy to keep a handful of these single-serving bottles chilled in your fridge to help turn any day or moment into something worth celebrating. Whether you met a deadline, got your kids to change into their pajamas without a severe meltdown, or just survived another long Monday, this little bottle of Champagne is the treat you deserve. $16 AT WINE.COM

Francis Ford Coppola Sofia Sparkling Wine Minis 4-Pack You may know filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola for his legendary movies like The Godfather series, but he also is a great winemaker. The Sofia Blanc de Blancs, named after Coppola’s daughter, is a sparkling wine from California’s central coast and made from a blend of Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, and Muscat Cannelli. It has hints of pear, honeysuckle, passion fruit, lemon, and honey. This pink box comes with four fun, pink, single-serving cans that are great for sharing or adding some color to your table. Each 187 ml can even comes with its own handy straw to let you sip your wine. Think of the Sofia Mini like an adult version of a juice box. Wine is made from grapes, so it’s basically juice anyway, right? Sip away! $18 AT WINE.COM

Barefoot Flavored Hard Seltzer Spritzers, 12 Pack Nothing says summer more than tropical fruit, so combo that with wine and seltzer and you get a delish R rated sparkling drink. This 12 pack of hard seltzer has 3 cans of each flavor (pineapple passionfruit, peach & nectarine, strawberry & Guava, and cherry & cranberry) so you and your BBQ buddies can fight them out (respectfully). They are made with Barefoot’s award winning Pinot Grigio wine so you get the vino with less alcohol and less calories. Make sure you chill these or serve them with ice for the ultimate summer refresher. $25 AT DRIZLY

Underwood Pinot Noir Individual Wines Underwood provides a nice taste of Oregon’s wine region, all in the convenience of a 375 ml can (about half a bottle of wine, or two glasses). There’s a wine for every palate, including rosé, bubbles, Pinot Gris, wine cocktails, and more. Oregon is known for producing some amazing Pinot Noirs, and the Underwood version has tasting notes of cherry, blueberry, and cigar box. There’s a liner in the can to prevent the aluminum from affecting the taste of the wine, and you can recycle the cans once you’re done drinking. If you want to compare the taste of canned and bottled versions, Underwood wine also comes in full bottles. And since Underwood is available through Amazon/Whole Foods, you can get your wine cans delivered to your house in just two hours in many neighborhoods. $6 AT AMAZON

House Wine Chardonnay Single Serve Wine Any wine can be house wine if you drink it in your house, but House Wine makes it easy by providing it in 375 ml cans. All the wines are made in Washington, and you can sip on rosé, bubbles, various reds and whites, as well as wine cocktails, sangria, and flavored spritzes. The House Wine Chardonnay is a blend of Chardonnay and Riesling and has hints of peach, Asian pear, toasty vanilla, and pineapple. According to the winemaker, it pairs well with “shellfish, spring vegetables and sunshine.” For your next home happy hour, you can enjoy some House Wine in different formats — from cans, bottles, toteable boxes (comes with a retractable spigot), or any combination of the three. $8 AT WINE.COM

