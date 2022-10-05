Naomi Watts Gets Candid About Hollywood’s Over 40 And ‘Unf*ckable’ Rule

Naomi Watts is sick of Hollywood culture giving women over 40 a bad rap, and she’s been vocal about it for many years now.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 21 Grams star talked pointedly about being an actor over 40 in Hollywood, saying, "I was told [taps an imaginary watch], 'You better get a lot done because it's all over at 40 when you become unf---able.' And I'm like, 'What? What does that mean exactly?' Then you think about it, and you go, 'Oh, right. When you are no longer reproductive, when those organs are no longer functioning, you are not sexy, so, therefore, you are not hirable.' That just made me so mad."

Indeed, she also revealed she went into the premenopause stage at an earlier age than most of her peers, and when asked how she realized something was off, she explained, “Actually, I heard the word menopause mentioned to me right at the precipice of when I wanted to start creating a family, so you can imagine the panic. I certainly never heard the term perimenopause.”

So now at age 54, she’s launching a line of greeting cards in partnership with Em & Friends designed explicitly for the menopausal woman.

The collab also inspired the launch of her own brand, Stripes, which is a “holistic menopausal solution” line that will be released his fall. The line will feature humorous phrases and lines to lighten up the heaviness that surrounds the topic of menopause and “encourage women to reach out to one another in solidarity and good fun,” she wrote on the Stripes Instagram.

When asked what the etiquette was for sending a card like this to a loved one, she shared, “The mission of the brand is to end the stigma, and get rid of the confusion and the mystery, and to debunk myths. We want to get it as normalized as we possibly can because we're living longer. We live decades after menopause, which is not the case how it used to be. It really has to become an open conversation.”

Looks like I know what I’m getting my mother-in-law for Christmas.