What's Your Sign?

How To Take The Netflix Horrorscope Quiz & Get Your Creepy Zodiac Reading

Wednesday sun, Lucifer moon, Wednesday rising here.

In case you missed it, Megan the Stallion is making headlines for her unique astrological skills — Netflix tapped the Grammy-winning artist to categorize characters from some of the streamer’s most popular series into their Netflix Horrorscope signs.

Netflix/Twitter

What’s that, you ask? Well, as part of this year’s “Netflix and Chills” (the streamer’s annual celebration of spooky titles), they’ve released a fun little quiz to come up with your creepy astrological reading. If you’re, ahem, dying to know how it works, you came to the right place.

Netflix

Tap