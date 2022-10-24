Wednesday sun, Lucifer moon, Wednesday rising here.
In case you missed it, Megan the Stallion is making headlines for her unique astrological skills — Netflix tapped the Grammy-winning artist to categorize characters from some of the streamer’s most popular series into their Netflix Horrorscope signs.
What’s that, you ask? Well, as part of this year’s “Netflix and Chills” (the streamer’s annual celebration of spooky titles), they’ve released a fun little quiz to come up with your creepy astrological reading. If you’re, ahem, dying to know how it works, you came to the right place.