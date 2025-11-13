We’re all looking for ways to have fun without spending money these days, and Netflix just gave us an easy new option: game night. If you’ve already got a subscription to the streamer and a phone, well, you’ve got everything you need (except maybe snacks to go with). No console necessary, no controllers to fuss with, no complicated setup. Netflix’s new Party Games collection lets you log in and engage in a little friendly competition as easily as you would stream your favorite movies and shows.

“You can go from watching KPop Demon Hunters to playing Pictionary: Game Night without ever leaving Netflix,” Alain Tascan, President of Games at Netflix, explained in a press release. “And for those who love to play anywhere and everywhere, we’re bringing even more games to your phone with our own special Netflix touch.”

What does this all mean?

If you’ve got a house full of word nerds, you can now cue up Netflix and play Boggle Party, which pits up to eight people against each other to find the most words before the clock runs out.

Lego Party is a collection of mini-games that’ll have you and your friends or family throwing swords, pilfering donuts from dragons, and battling for gold bricks. I recently played this at game night with my friend group, and we were cracking up the entire time. It’s so much fun!

There’s Party Crashers, a deception game where you try to outwit your friends (and figure out who the faker is), as well as Pictionary: Game Night, which’ll put your drawing skills to the test. And in Tetris Time Warp, the old classic we all know and love gets a retro-twist as you’re warped into bonus zones that borrow from the game’s 40-year history. Oh, and each zone has its own rules connected to the era you’re playing in!

For the murder mystery lovers (it me), Dead Man’s Party: A Knives Out Game puts the world’s greatest detective, Benoit Blanc, in your living room to investigate a murder… starring you and your friends.

And if you’re just looking for a few minutes of mind-soothing solitude, Netflix has also brought some popular mobile games to the streamer so you can fly solo.

For littles, that includes Barbie Color Creations, Toca Boca Hair Salon 4 (I can’t be the only one whose kids went through a major Toca Boca stage, right?), and Lego Duplo World. Gamers on the go can pre-register for WWE 2K25, a wrestling sim, or Red Dead Redemption, the beloved open-world Old West action-adventure video game, on mobile for the first time ever.

I’m also super pumped to log in every day for a bit of brain exercise with Best Guess Live, a weekday mobile trivia show hosted by Hunter March and Howie Mandel, and Netflix Puzzled, a daily puzzle app featuring familiar faces from some of your favorite series, like Stranger Things and Emily in Paris.

As someone who was just raving about how we need to bring back humble home hangs, I can’t wait to invite my favorite people over to give Netflix game night a try.