Sesame Street is one of those iconic shows that has woven itself into generations of memories. When I was little and calling Grover my best friend, the show had already been on for over two decades. By the time I had my own girls, the show had expanded its universe with new characters, new series, and ultimately a new landing place. After decades on PBS, Sesame Street first found a home for new episodes on HBO Max before being picked up by Netflix. Now, the trailer for Netflix’s freshly reimagined Sesame Street is here, and I seriously could not be more grateful for the streaming service picking up this absolutely perfect show.

Season 56 of Sesame Street will start on Netflix on Nov. 10, with episodes appearing the same day and date in the U.S. on PBS stations and the PBS Kids streaming app (even those without a Netflix subscription will be able to access the show!). Each episode will include one 11-minute story at the heart, along with all of the other skits and segments you love about Sesame Street.

And, of course, the whole gang is back together.

In the official trailer for the new season, you can hear the iconic theme song, see all of your favorite muppets like Elmo, Cookie, and Big Bird, and even catch a glimpse of your favorite adult residents of Sesame Street like Alan. Basically, if you for one second thought Netflix would change any of the formula for the show, you were wrong. It’s the Sesame Street you and your family already love, just simply on a new platform.

The trailer shows off some of the best segments coming back, from Elmo’s World to Cookie Monster’s Food Truck, and there’s also the promise of new ones to come starring Abby Cadabby and more beloved muppets. It’s just a huge dopamine boost to watch the trailer and fall in love all over again with this sweet, funny, educational show.

So, yeah, go stream Sesame Street on Netflix starting Nov. 10. And don’t forget, all new episodes are available on PBS stations, the PBS Kids Channel, and across PBS Kids digital platforms in the U.S. on the same day as the episodes release on Netflix. Sesame Street has always — and will remain — inclusive, accessible, and important.

Thanks for saving our friends, Netflix.