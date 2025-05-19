Sesame Street Has Found A New Home On Netflix

For a while there, the future of Sesame Street seemed uncertain. In December of last year, Max opted not to continue its partnership with the beloved children’s franchise. But today it was announced that future episodes of Sesame Street will be brought to us by the letter “N”... for Netflix! But don’t worry: new episodes will be available same day-and-date in the US on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms, maintaining the show’s commitment to making educational entertainment accessible to all. Sunny day, indeed!

Not only will fans be able to catch the 56th season on the streaming platform, but Netflix will also be home to 90-hours of previous episodes. According to a press release from the platform, the new season will feature some changes, but it’s good things!

Episodes will center around one 11-minute story, which gives us more time with our favorite characters. And speaking of favorite characters, there are some fun things in store for them as well! Cookie Monster is set to open his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street (honestly, we won’t be happy until we see a Cookie Cart on every corner), and we’ll get to explore Abby’s Fairy Garden, a home to “surprising and delightful magical creatures.”

Season 56 will also feature a new animated segment, Tales from 123, which takes viewers inside the iconic apartment building (123 Sesame St., New York, NY) that Elmo, Cookie Monster, and their friends call home.

And don’t worry: segments like Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck aren’t going anywhere. Expect new ways to play along as Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street, and explore Abby’s Fairy Garden, a home to surprising and delightful magical creatures.

Sesame Street will continue to be available on PBS KIDS and across their digital video and games platforms, but we can also expect new games on Netflix for both Sesame Street and Sesame Street Mecha Builders.

This acquisition makes sense for Netflix, which has been really building up its kids and family viewing over the past few years in particular, which accounts for 15% of Netflix’s total viewing. The platform is now home to heavy-hitters in the kids’ entertainment space like Gabby’s Dollhouse, CoComelon Lane, Blippi, Hot Wheels Let’s Race, and, of course, the inimitable Ms. Rachel.

Season 56 will be released in three batches, because good things are worth waiting for. We’re delighted to hear this absolutely perfect show has found a new home and that it will continue to be available for free on PBS — because this level of learning should be as widely available as possible.