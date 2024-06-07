Living in a world without new Bluey episodes has felt sad and a little depressing. For the past few years, fans of the Australian animated kids series thrived off of theorizing what stories the upcoming episodes would tell and what bits of worldbuilding we could glean from them. It's only been less than two months since the mega-sized "The Sign" premiered, along with the proper season finale "Surprise!" but it's felt longer with no clues about what's next for the Heelers.

The good news? More Bluey is on the way! It might not be exactly what viewers have wished for, but something is better than nothing, and it offers a glimmer of hope for possibilities in the not-so-distant future. Scary Mommy has the details about what's coming up — and what could be happening down the line.

The Summer of Bluey

The official Bluey website initially announced that new minisodes were coming not long after the two final episodes of Season 3 arrived back in April. However, it's been radio silence regarding updates on these shorts until today.

In a new post on their site, we've learned that a whopping 20 minisodes will start landing later this month, and we also know what a handful of them will focus on. Keep in mind: These aren't full-length episodes, and each story will run closer to 60-90 seconds.

The minisodes will premiere in Australia on ABC Kids (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) and ABC iview beginning on June 16, 2024, and will make their way to Disney+ and Disney Junior for the United States and the remainder of the globe starting on July 3. They'll also be available to watch online through the official Bluey website and the Bluey YouTube channel at some currently undisclosed point later this year.

Clip from “Burger Dog”

Here are the titles and synopses for what's been revealed so far, not necessarily in order of how they will air:

"Burger Dog" — The kids want to dance to some annoying music.

"Bingo 3000" — Dad has bought a brand new "Bingo 3000" robot.

"Muffin Unboxing" — Uncle Stripe is filming Muffin unboxing a dump truck toy.

"Letter" — Nana reads an old story Bandit wrote when he was 5.

"Hungry" — Dad is hungry.

"Three Pigs" — Dad retells the story of the three little pigs.

"Animals" — Mum is playing the animal game on Bingo's back.

We still have 11 additional episodes being kept under wraps, but stay tuned for updates as more info is uncovered.

When is Bluey Season 4 Coming?

Bandit takes Bluey and Bingo out for a wagon ride through nature BBC Studios/ Disney

In spite of this great news about Bluey minisodes, we still have no concrete updates about whether or not a fourth season of the show is on the way.

The only official statement viewers received about the series from the Bluey team was this post on X (FKA Twitter) that reads:

Some of you have spotted some online speculation on the future of #Bluey. We absolutely love the show and there are no plans to end it. The community of fans around the world continue to blow us away and if we ever had an update on Bluey’s future you’d hear it from us first.

The ending of "The Sign" and "Surprise!" felt fairly conclusive in many ways, but they also left room for more to happen. The hot takes and fan theories have been boiling over with "what if's?," and it's clear that Bluey mania won't be cooling off any time soon... even without a fourth season.

This summer saw the Royal Australian Mint announce a collection of coins that brought Dollarbucks into real life, and this November brings the opening of Bluey's World in Brisbane, where fans can walk through Bluey's home in a not-to-be-missed immersive experience. New toys and merch continue to be produced, meaning there's a lot of money left on the table if this series wraps up permanently.

With their popularity continuing to skyrocket, it would be a shame if Ludo permanently closed the doors on the Heeler household. With so many loose ends left untied and potential tales to tell, the minisodes are a welcome appetizer, but audiences young and old will remain hungry for a fourth helping. But maybe that's the key to making something great — always leave them wanting more.