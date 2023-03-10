Your Ultimate Guide To New Disney Movies Dropping In 2023

Chances are your kid loves Disney movies just as much as you did growing up. So, you understand the excitement and anticipation of waiting for all the new Disney movies to come out this year in theaters or on Disney+. But who can blame you if you're probably getting a little tired of hearing, "When is the new Little Mermaid coming out?" and not having an answer for them. Well, as Cinderella said, "If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true” — because we have the ultimate guide to Disney movies dropping in 2023.

From the latest Marvel movies to the newest additions to Pixar’s roster to, yes, the highly-anticipated live-action Little Mermaid, we've got a list of the upcoming Disney movies of 2023, including release dates and major plot points. And you know what that means, right? The next time your child asks you about the latest Disney movie, you have a real answer for them.

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Paul Rudd's non-aging face returns with the third installment of the Marvel franchise. This time we finally get a glimpse into the Quantum Realm — whatever that means. There, Rudd's Scott Lang and the gang (Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer) run into handsome bad guy Jonathan Majors. Let the ant games begin!

Release Date: Out now in theaters, likely coming to Disney+ in late spring

2. Chang Can Dunk

Chang (Bloom Li) is under six feet tall and plays for the school's marching band. No matter! He still bets the school's basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming in order to impress his crush and gain the respect of his classmates. Who doesn't love an underdog sports movie?

Release Date: March 10, 2023, on Disney+

3. Prom Pact

Who doesn't remember their first prom? The nerves! The excitement! Going to prom with someone you hate only so you can get into Harvard! That last point is the plot of this movie about smartie Mandy (Elizabeth Lee), who asks popular guy Graham (Milo Manheim) for help.

Release Date: March 31, 2023, on Disney+

4. Peter Pan & Wendy

We're going back to Neverland. This time it's a live-action reimagining following the adventures of the boy who refuses to grow up, along with his friends, Wendy, Michael, and John, the Lost Boys (and girls), and Tinkerbell. We also get Jude Law as Captain Hook.

Release Date: April 28, 2023, on Disney+

5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians are back for one last mission, including Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who isn't really Gamora becaue (spoiler alert!) she died in Avengers: Endgame. So, that's gotta be awkward between her and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). Luckily, this one installment will focus more on Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) — who I think needs his own movie.

Release Date: May 5, 2023, in theaters

6. The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid gets the live-action treatment with Halle Bailey starring as Ariel, the mischievous mermaid who seeks life beyond the sea and falls in love with Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). With new music from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda, not to mention Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, I definitely want to be a part of this world!

Release Date: May 26, 2023, in theaters

7. Elemental

Pixar is back with another feature sure to pull at the ol' heartstrings. This time we meet the residents of Element City, where everyone is made of fire, water, land, and air. Lessons learned (along with heartbreak) are sure to be had when a fiery woman named Ember meets a go-with-the-flow guy named Wade, and they form an unlikely bond.

Release Date: June 16, 2023, in theaters

8. Haunted Mansion

I guess this is the reboot we didn't think we wanted (remember the 2003 version with Eddie Murphy?). Based on the Disney parks' attraction, the movie follows a single mom who hires experts to get rid of spirits from her new home, and the cast is pretty stacked: Winona Ryder, Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Dan Levy, and LaKeith Stanfield.

Release Date: July 28, 2023, in theaters

9. The Marvels

Captain Marvel is back! Brie Larson reprises her role as Carol Danvers and brings with her some of your favorite heroes from Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and WandaVision, including Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, for some serious girl power.

Release Date: November 10, 2023, in theaters

10. Wish

Disney

We're getting a new Disney animated musical for Thanksgiving, and just as the title suggests, it seems oh-so-magical. Ariana DeBose stars as Asha, from the troubled kingdom of Rosas, who sends out a wish to save her home and goes on a new journey with a cosmic sidekick named Star.

Release Date: November 23, 2023, in theaters