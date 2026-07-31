20 New Family-Friendly Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix In August 2026

Welp, the back-to-school countdown is officially on. It's already started: supply lists, clothes shopping, and the sinking realization that summer's just about done. Between the overstimulation and just trying to beat the late-summer heat, sometimes the only thing standing between you and a total meltdown (yours, not your kids) is cueing up something for everyone to watch. Netflix fortunately has us covered with a load of new family-friendly movies and shows this August.

Two very cool things to call out, starting with this: For the first time, Netflix has teamed up with SignUp Media to add ASL interpretations to 73 Kids & Family titles (that’s more than 200 hours of content). There's also the new Calling All Kids collection , a hub curated specifically for the 6-to-9 set, including animated adventures, live-action comedies, the works.

Here are all the new family-friendly movies and shows hitting Netflix this August.

What’s New On Netflix In August? The Highlight Reel

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3 — August 6

Hooray, the Walters are back! In Season 3, Jackie and the fam try to find a new normal as they navigate a medical crisis. Toss in a risky hobby, some unexpected visitors, and evolving romances, and you've got a recipe for drama.

The Ribbon Hero — August 8

For the anime fans, The Ribbon Hero follows Sapphire as she wades through loss and trauma to protect those she loves. Inspired by Osamu Tezuka's classic Princess Knight, it's a little weightier than the rest of the lineup... maybe save it for your older kids who are ready for a story with higher stakes.

MLB at Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins — August 13

Anyone who grew up watching Field of Dreams will surely want to tune in for this live stream: For the first time in four years, MLB heads back to the iconic cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa, with the Phillies facing off against the Twins. Queue up the actual movie (landing Aug. 1) in preparation for some real nostalgia-maxxing.

Dr. Seuss's Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 3 — August 10

The third season of this colorful, silly, opposites-everywhere adventure is perfect for little viewers. It’s gentle and Seussy but, most importantly, it’ll buy you a few minutes of quiet.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In August

3 Ninjas: Kick Back — August 1

Annie — August 1

Are We Done Yet? — August 1

Clueless — August 1

Daddy Day Camp — August 1

Daddy Day Care — August 1

Field of Dreams — August 1

The entire Fast & Furious franchise, the first seven films — August 1

Holmes & Watson — August 1

Minions — August 1

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones — August 1

Soul Surfer — August 5

Firehouse Dog — August 15

Smurfs: The Lost Village — August 15

Danny Go!: Season 2 — August 24

Sheriff Labrador: Season 2 — August 31

What's going to the top of your family's watchlist this month? I call dibs on the remote for that cornfield ballgame.