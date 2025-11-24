It’s been a wild year, and this last stretch seems to be following suit — everyone has a ton of nervous energy. If your household is anything like mine, it looks a little like the inside of a snow globe that someone shook too hard. Luckily, Netflix is rolling out a big ol’ slate of new family movies, preschool favorites, holiday specials, and even mobile games to help keep everyone entertained (read: distracted).

The tiniest viewers get brand-new CoComelon holiday episodes and Elmo’s Merry Giftmas, while preschoolers can settle down for some fresh Peppa Pig, a Paw Patrol movie, and a bunch of new mobile games they can play ad-free — including Barbie coloring, Lego Duplo, and a Toca Boca hair salon to obsess over. Netflix isn’t playing around with the drop for teens this month, either: We’re talking Mean Girls (both versions), new One Piece, and the final two installments of the long-awaited and highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 5.

There’s a lot to watch altogether too, from old favorites like Kung Fu Panda and Cheaper By the Dozen to a cozy new special from Meghan Markle that’s ideal for background viewing while you bake. So, take a break from your hectic holiday planning and snuggle up on the couch with your kiddos to stream some of these family-friendly titles coming to Netflix in December.

What’s New On Netflix In December? The Highlight Reel

CoComelon Lane, Season 6 — Dec. 1

Netflix

If you’ve got little ones, this will be a gift to you both. Your kiddo will be transfixed as the residents of CoComelon Lane sing along with Santa, celebrate Hanukkah, and more. And you might actually get to squeeze in a little breather!

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration — Dec. 3

Honestly, I don’t get why anyone hates on Meghan Markle — With Love, Meghan is such a cozy, comfortcore kind of watch. This month, we get to join the duchess in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration as she decks the halls, whips up mouthwatering meals, crafts, laughs, and so much more with family and friends. It’s pure joy, and don’t we all need more of that?

My Secret Santa — Dec. 3

OK, this one that may be more for Mom than anyone else... but she’s making so much of the holiday magic this month; she deserves to pick what’s playing on the TV! Here, Virgin River’s lovely Alexandra Breckenridge stars opposite the equally lovely Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) in a very Mrs. Doubtfire-ian rom-com about a single mom who disguises herself as St. Nick to score a job.

Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas — Dec. 8

You can truly never go wrong with anything Sesame Street! But it’s especially fun when Elmo and his friends are joined by former NASA engineer turned YouTuber Mark Rober to make special presents for their Merry Giftmas exchange.

Stranger Things 5, Volume 2 — Dec. 25

The final season of Stranger Things started off strong with the first drop of episodes on Thanksgiving — now we’re literally counting down the days until we get the next batch. The fact that this hits Netflix on Christmas Day might just make it our favorite present of the season.

Stranger Things 5, The Finale — Dec. 31

As hard as it will surely be to say goodbye to Hawkins for good, December does bring that bittersweet farewell with one final installment on New Year’s Eve. Will they finally be able to defeat Vecna and reclaim Hawkins? Guess we’ll all find out together.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In December

Little Women — Dec. 1

Kung Fu Panda — Dec. 1

Kung Fu Panda 2 — Dec. 1

Kung Fu Panda 3 — Dec. 1

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat — Dec. 1

Christmas Break-In — Dec. 1

Over the Hedge — Dec. 1

Rio — Dec. 1

Rio 2 — Dec. 1

Cheaper By the Dozen — Dec. 1

Cheaper By the Dozen 2 — Dec. 1

One Piece: Whole Cake Island 2 — Dec. 1

One Piece: Whole Cake Island 3 — Dec. 1

Mean Girls (2004) — Dec. 5

Mean Girls (2024) — Dec. 5

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Season 2 — Dec. 11

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie — Dec. 14

The Creature Cases, Chapter 6 — Dec. 15

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods — Dec. 15

Titanic — Dec. 16

What’s In The Box? — Dec. 17

Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings & Cowboys vs. Commanders — Dec. 25

Peppa Pig, Season 8 — Dec. 29

Happy end-of-year streaming!