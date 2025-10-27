28 New Family-Friendly Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix In November

The holidays are here, the holidays are here! It’s the season of little treats and cozy, nostalgic movies, string lights everywhere, and dopamine hits galore. October brought us lots of wonderful Halloween watches; now, here are all of the new family-friendly TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November. Some are new seasons of shows you already love, including one majorly anticipated finale, and then there are some original movies you’ve never seen before but won’t soon forget.

As winter looms, it’s officially the season of cozying up on the couch with a big bowl of something hot and comforting to eat and turning on a really good show (or a nostalgic movie — don’t we all just want the warm-and-fuzzies this time of year?). Fortunately, Netflix has your back on all of the above... you will still have to make your own dinner, though.

What’s New On Netflix In November? The Highlight Reel

In Your Dreams — Nov. 14

This hysterical-yet-sentimental Netflix original film looks like one that’ll become a new fave for everyone in the family. Sibling Stevie and Elliott just want their family to be perfect again. Together, they travel into their own dreams to find The Sandman, the only person with the power to make their dream come true. Seeing the kids in so many dreams we’ve all had before, like all your teeth falling out or waking up somewhere completely naked, is sure to delight.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8 — Nov. 20

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood return to critique contestants’ sugary seasonal delights. You’ll fall in love with new bakers and get to see some familiar faces as well under the big white tent.

Is It Cake?: Holiday: Season 2 — Nov. 25

This show is oddly addictive, and if you run out GBBS, I highly recommend you cue this series up next. In this edition, bakers will create Christmas trees, Santas, and more made entirely of cake as they attempt to trick the judges and win the cash prize.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 — Nov. 26 (at 5 p.m. PST)

We’ve waited so long for this one, and it’s finally here! It’s the fall of 1987, and Hawkins is under military quarantine following the opening of the Rifts. The government is searching for Eleven, driving her into hiding. The gang is still looking for Vecna, but he seems to have vanished. But the anniversary of Will’s disappearance is coming up, and when it does, they’ll need everyone to stand together one last time to finish this thing for good.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In November

Annie — Nov. 1

Back to the Future — Nov. 1

Back to the Future Part II — Nov. 1

Back to the Future Part III — Nov. 1

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs — Nov. 1

Dr. Dolittle — Nov. 1

Dr. Dolittle 2 — Nov. 1

Kicking & Screaming — Nov. 1

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part — Nov. 1

Mr. Peabody & Sherman — Nov. 1

Paddington 2 — Nov. 1

Wonka — Nov. 1

One Piece: Zou — Nov. 1

One Piece: Whole Cake Island — Nov. 1

The Sandlot — Nov. 3

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches — Nov. 3

The Bad Guys: Breaking In — Nov. 6

Christmas in the Heartland — Nov. 7

The Emoji Movie — Nov. 8

Sesame Street: Volume 1 — Nov. 10

Unicorn Academy: Winter Solstice — Nov. 13

Koati: Season 1 — Nov. 13

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12 — Nov. 17

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4 — Nov. 20

There’s so much newness coming to Netflix this month, it’ll be hard to decide what to watch first. Happy watching!