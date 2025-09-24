Why Does The New Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer Have Me In Literal Tears?

I don’t know if it’s because I’m constantly comparing current times to living in the Upside Down or what, but there’s just something about Stranger Things Season 5 that feels... symbolic. Bigger than the show itself. And the behind-the-scenes teaser trailer that just dropped hits on that feeling in a way that’ll honestly make you super sentimental.

“There’s something magical about childhood,” Matt Duffer says at the start of the featurette, as clips from early seasons of the show play. “We wanted to do what we could to capture that feeling.” That’s it, right? That’s the thing we all initially fell in love with about this series — it tapped into the nostalgia and sincerity and magic of growing up. “That ultimately is the heart of the story of Stranger Things,” Ross Duffer confirms.

By the time Season 5 releases in its entirety, fans will have been honorary residents of Hawkins, Indiana, for nearly a decade. When I first started watching it, my oldest kid was 5; they’re now a teen who has joined me in watching the show. Together, we’ve followed along as young stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) have sprouted into adulthood before our eyes — something the new trailer really crystallizes.

“I got to watch these kids grow up, which is the biggest gift that this show has given me,” Winona Ryder, aka Joyce Byers, says.

It’s a weirdly life-affirming thing to be part of a fandom like this, where the series gets woven into a chunk of your life and you start to feel like part of it (or that it’s a little part of you). The young stars highlight this in the featurette, too. “As exciting and grand as we always seem to get, season by season, it still feels like the same group of nerds from the first season,” says Matarazzo, with Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) later saying, “Whether they’re a popular dude or some band nerd, a parent, a teacher, a Russian scientist, everybody sort of feels like they’re kind of an outcast. And I think this show is about, like, bringing people like that together.”

So, yeah, seeing how much the stars have changed over the years while the show has remained a constant, it kind of gets ya right in the feels.

Of course, the trailer also teases the final battle between Hawkins and the Upside Down, featuring new footage in the last 30 seconds of the video, including Lucas with Max in the hospital, the town’s destruction, a car scene, Vecna, and a demagorgon to beat all demogorgons.

That’s the other thing that just feels extra resonant about Stranger Things this year: This fight they’re fighting is the fight. “It’s that classic tale of good and evil,” Brett Gelman, who plays Murray, says. “And the good guys are so good, and the bad guys are so bad.”

Will the rest of the world fall prey to the Upside Down? Or will this ragtag group of unlikely heroes be able to defeat the dark forces at play once and for all? As the featurette closes, McLaughlin promises, “We’ve come full circle. The fans will be truly satisfied with the ending.”

So, guess we’ll all have to stay tuned to find out. Stranger Things Season 5 will release in three volumes on Nov. 26, Dec. 25, and Dec. 31.