13 New Horror Movies To Stream This Weekend After You Put The Kids To Bed

You’ve watched Encanto 7000 times. You see Bluey in your sleep. It’s time for the grownups to take back the TV and watch the nightmare-inducing scary movies you deserve.

Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong star in the new horror movie 'Firestarter.'
Ken Woroner/Universal Pictures

Monstrous | 2022

After fleeing her abusive husband, Laura (Christina Ricci) tries to start a new life with her 7-year-old son Cody. But just when they feel as though they’ve outrun their biggest monster, another emerges. Watch it On Demand.

Mercy Hasselblad/Screen Media Ventures

Homebound | 2021

Holly and her new husband Richard (Tom Goodman-Hill) head to his country home to meet his three children. But with the kids acting strangely and their mother missing, something feels... off. Watch it On Demand.

Brainstorm Media

