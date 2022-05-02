If your household hasn't yet jumped on the Bluey train, this guide on where to watch Bluey is for you. Because once you've watched one episode, you're going to need so much more. The Australian show features a Blue Heeler dog family — dad Bandit Heeler, mom Chilli Heeler, and their two pups Bingo and Bluey — and each episode finds all of them getting up to all kinds of things, especially our star, Bluey! The episodes are only about 7-8 minutes each, which means they're perfect for kids with short attention spans and parents who can't handle watching much more than that in one go. (You'll love Bluey, though, and definitely want to watch many, many episodes in one sitting.)

There are three seasons of this popular family-friendly show so far, but because it's an Australian show, U.S. viewers get it on a bit of a delay. The show premiered Down Under in 2018, but Disney acquired the rights to air it in the U.S. a year later. The releases have been a bit off from when everything initially aired in Australia, but, happily, all the episodes have eventually arrived stateside.

Season three of Bluey is the most recent to air in Australia and hasn't made its way to the U.S. yet, but more on that in a bit! In the meantime, here's where to watch Bluey on all your favorite streaming services.

Where to Watch Season 1 of Bluey

Because Disney has distribution rights for Bluey, you can watch all 52 episodes of Season 1 on Disney+ right now. The show also runs on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. You can also catch the show on various streamers that include Disney, like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, or VidGo. These platforms offer different Disney channels or packages where you can find Bluey on-demand or airing live in some cases.

Where to Watch Season 2 of Bluey

You can also stream all 52 episodes of Season 2 of Bluey on Disney+ right now. And like Season 1, you can find Season 2 on streaming platforms where Disney is available, like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, or VidGo. The show also runs on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. Keep in mind that all of these streaming platforms are more expensive than Disney+. So, if you aren't looking for an extra expense every month, Disney+ is the cheapest option!

Where to Watch Season 3 of Bluey

Season 3 of Bluey isn't yet available in the United States. The first 26 episodes of Season 3 aired in Australia at the tail-end of last year, but the next 26 episodes haven't yet aired. That means Disney hasn't yet announced when Season 3 of Bluey will be arriving on U.S. channels and streaming platforms. When it does, though, it will follow the same pattern as Seasons 1 and 2 and will be readily available on Disney+, Disney Channel, and/or Disney Junior. In terms of streaming platforms, it'll be wherever you can stream Disney content.

Where Else to Watch Bluey

If all those streaming platforms aren't enough for you, you may have some luck in a few other places. You can find some episodes and snippets on YouTube, and depending on where you live and your VPN access, you might be able to get ABC iView, Australia's ABC streaming site. It's not available overseas, but some locations may be able to get it. If you're reading this from Australia, though, ABC iView is your answer to where to watch Bluey right now — including the beginning of Season 3. (Lucky!)