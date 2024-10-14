Lovers of the dark and macabre, rejoice! The season we look forward to all year long is finally here, making our full-blown obsession with horror seem almost normal. While we’re certainly not going to shy away from watching all things scary and supernatural any other time of year, there’s truly no better time to lean into a creepy binge than the fall. Fortunately, 2024 seems to be the year for fans of dark cinema — there’s a slew of new horror TV shows coming in hot with jump scares and blood-curdling screams.

The series you’ll find here are brand new, just waiting to be discovered and added to your must-watch queue. So, keep reading to find your new favorite excuses to curl up on the couch, light a good candle, and hide away from the rest of the world (and also just hide in general, because some of this sh*t will unnerve you).

Grotesquerie

The latest horror submission from Ryan Murphy, Grotesquerie centers on a small town where a serial killer seems to be hunting people down. On the case? Detective Lois Tryon, played by a particularly strong Niecy Nash. Helping her are a local nun, Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), and a priest, Father Charlie (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) — because, much like Murphy’s Midnight Mass, at the show’s core is a town with extremely strong religious beliefs. Did I mention there’s a Travis Kelce cameo? Lots of reasons to tune in.

Where (& When) to Watch: Hulu and FX, out now

Uzumaki

If you’re an anime fan, you probably don’t need anyone to tell you that this highly-anticipated adaptation of Junji Ito’s celebrated manga has finally made it to TV. The pandemic slowed production down a bit, but it’s now airing on Adult Swim. The story follows two high school students, Kirie and Shuichi, as they witness their town start to self-destruct. It’s gory, it’s graphic, it’ll leave you a little dizzy from fear and paranoia... just the stuff spooky season dreams are made of.

Where (& When) to Watch: Adult Swim and Max, out now

Teacup

Peacock is coming into this spooky season strong! For starters, this adaptation of Robert R. McCammon’s novel Stinger is executive produced by James Wan, the filmmaker behind horror hits like Saw and The Conjuring. But also, it plays on a premise that feels more realistic (and terrifying) by the day: A disparate group of people must band together in rural Georgia against a mysterious threat. The cast is fantastic, too, with Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman front and center.

Where (& When) to Watch: Peacock app, out now

Agatha All Along

Is this really *horror*? Maybe not, but it does have horror undertones, and I’ll never pass up an opportunity to plug the always-incredible Kathryn Hahn. She reprises her role as Agatha Harkness from WandaVision, picking up three years after being trapped in the town of Westview, New Jersey. The witch you now know and love escapes with the help of a goth teen, but the pair must contend with some serious challenges if they wish to face the trials of the legendary Witches’ Road.

Where (& When) to Watch: Disney+, out now

Sweetpea

Technically a dark comedy-drama series, Sweetpea comes from the book of the same name by CJ Skuse — and it’s unsettling enough to score a spot on this list. Ella Purnell of Yellowjackets fame plays the starring role of Rhiannon, a young woman who is bullied her whole life and then suddenly loses her father to illness. She’s been overlooked and mistreated for so long that she starts to wonder: If nobody pays attention to me anyway, could I get away with murder?

Where (& When) to Watch: Starz, premieres Oct. 14

Hysteria!

From the minute Peacock announced this series, I started counting down the days until its premiere. Let me set the scene: It’s the late ‘80s, and the “Satanic Panic” has people in its grip. But high school is high school — aka, it can be hell all by itself. So, when three friends who happen to be outcasts see an opportunity to capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult to benefit their struggling heavy metal band (and popularity status), well, they take it. The only problem? The murder of a beloved varsity quarterback sets off a string of events that puts the band in the middle of a “supernatural” sh*tstorm.

Where (& When) to Watch: Peacock app, premieres Oct. 17

Passenger

Another horror-adjacent offering, this BritBox series sees the close-knit community of Chadder Vale rocked by a string of strange and unnatural crimes. It starts when a local young woman named Katie Wells gets mysteriously abducted — her car abandoned with traces of blood on the seats. Yet, she reappears unharmed the next day, and everyone just seems to carry on with life as usual. As increasingly horrific crimes begin to unfold, though, Detective Riya Ajunwa fights to convince the villagers something is seriously wrong.

Where (& When) to Watch: BritBox, premieres Oct. 17

Secrets of the Shadows

Vampires, aliens, zombies, ghosts — what could go wrong, right? Don’t worry; this spine-tingling new web series is horror that the whole fam can watch. Created by Dhar Mann, the No. 1 digital scripted content creator globally with over 120 million followers, Secrets of the Shadows takes viewers on a suspenseful journey over the course of its nine anthology episodes.

Where (& When) to Watch: YouTube, premieres Oct. 21

Tale From the Void

Have you ever fallen down a Reddit rabbit hole? This horror anthology series is for you, then; it’s based on stories from the subreddit r/NoSleep. From creepy dolls to serial murders and unexplained creatures that stalk the night, it’s got a little bit of all the things that will make you jump at your own shadow (and say goodbye to shut-eye!).

Where (& When) to Watch: ScreamBox, out now

No Good Deed

Sometimes horror is best served funny. Ray Romano stars as Paul Morgan, a stressed-out and flat-broke contractor desperate to sell his Los Feliz home and solve all of his problems. The homebuyer frenzy begins, and it’s gonna get vicious. While this is really more of a dark-comedy commentary on the world of real estate, it may just lead to a bloody body. Bonus: Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman is at the helm, and the cast outside of Romano includes Lisa Kudrow, Linda Cardellini, Denis Leary, Luke Wilson, and O-T Fagbenle.

Where (& When) to Watch: Netflix, premieres Dec. 12

Generation Z

There are few things more satisfying to watch than British comedy-horror, and this upcoming series by Ben Wheatley fits the bill. It finds a group of teens in classic fashion: overwhelmed by mounting student debt, poor job prospects, and little to no hope of ever owning their own home. Then, a chemical leak turns a bunch of elder citizens into marauding monsters that the Gen Zers must also face. Fun!

Where (& When) to Watch: TBD