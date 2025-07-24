It’s hard to believe, but August is upon us. That means two things for most families: sweating through the final (scorching) stretch of the season, and slowly shifting over to back-to-school mode. Your kids can’t be summer gremlins forever! So, whether you’re rejoicing over the return of routine or looking for stuff that will help entertain them through the last run of lawlessness and into the new school year, Netflix has you covered with a fresh lineup of family-friendly shows and movies hitting the streamer in August.

Tweens and teens will have no shortage of choices for their queue — there’s a strong YA vibe this month, thanks to new seasons of Wednesday (Aug. 8) and My Life With the Walter Boys (Aug. 28). Older teens might swoon over My Oxford Year (Aug. 1), which stars Sofia Carson as an ambitious American student whose academic plans abroad take a romantic detour.

Don’t worry; there’s plenty for littles, too. Minions returns to Netflix on Aug. 1, bringing back Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and the rest of our chaotic yellow friends. And while National Friendship Day is Aug. 3, you can celebrate it all month long through dynamic duos and best buds. Think Huntrix from KPop Demon Hunters, which debuted in June and is still streaming strong, or Barbie and Brooklyn in Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives (Aug. 28).

In other words, it’s a packed slate — equally perfect for end-of-summer sleepovers and easing back into the school-year routine.

What’s New On Netflix In August? The Highlight Reel

My Oxford Year — Aug. 1

Anna (Sofia Carson) has dreamt her whole life of studying for a year at prestigious Oxford University — and that dream is finally coming true. But when she meets a charming local, she discovers how profoundly life can change in one year.

Wednesday | Season 2, Part 1 — Aug. 8

If your family is anything like mine, you’ve been counting down the days until the sophomore season of Wednesday drops. When our beloved gloomy Addams girl (Jenna Ortega) returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, she’ll face fresh foes and woes.

CoComelon Lane | Season 5 — Aug. 18

Let’s be real: Preschoolers lose their minds for anything CoComelon. And, honestly, there are worse things one could deal with as a parent than having to watch (and rewatch) a show that encourages little ones to explore their world and embrace their imagination. Up this season? Fun field trips to the airport, an apple orchard, and more.

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives — Aug. 28

Netflix

You can never go wrong with Barbie! In this exciting installment, Brooklyn and Malibu’s summer plans veer into spooky territory when the podcast-hosting besties stumble upon a series of beachside mysteries.

My Life With the Walter Boys | Season 2 — Aug. 28

Fresh starts are an excellent theme for August, and that’s precisely what Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) hopes to discover in Silver Falls. However, when unresolved feelings and small-town tension resurface, she’s reminded that second chances are never guaranteed.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In August

Minions — Aug. 1

Despicable Me — Aug. 1

Despicable Me 2 — Aug. 1

Megamind — Aug. 1

Journey to the Center of the Earth — Aug. 1

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island — Aug. 1

Jurassic Park — Aug. 1

The Lost World: Jurassic Park — Aug. 1

Jurassic Park III — Aug. 1

Grounddog Day — Aug. 1

Clueless — Aug. 1

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones — Aug. 1

Ride Along — Aug. 1

Rush Hour — Aug. 1

Rush Hour 2 — Aug. 1

Rush Hour 3 — Aug. 1

The Fast and the Furious — Aug. 16

2 Fast 2 Furious — Aug. 16

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift — Aug. 16

Fast Five — Aug. 16

Fast & Furious 6 — Aug. 16

Furious 7 — Aug. 16

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — Aug. 16

