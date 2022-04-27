Right about the time your kids' sugar high from Easter wears off, that age-old chorus kicks in again: "We're bored!" Even worse, they're no longer falling for your line that there are still a few *special* Easter eggs hidden in the yard they need to find. Besides, the weather can still be temperamental this time of year, so sending them outside isn't always an option. Happily, a new month brings new streaming content — and May is coming in hot with plenty of new kids' movies and shows on Netflix.

Of course, if you have a teen (or tween who doesn't scare easily) in your household, you're already well aware that Stranger Things returns in May. The countdown is officially on for the first new episodes since 2019! Also on the way is a brand-new animated Marmaduke movie, with Pete Davidson voicing the iconic dog. And among the many series sure to hit with younger kids, Blippi's first animated series drops in May, too.

From nostalgic movies you watched when you were a kid to titles the entire family can stream for the first time together, there's a lot to keep your queue filled.

The Highlight Reel: Most Anticipated May Picks

Marmaduke — May 6

You probably grew up watching some version of this oversized chowhound, making this animated newcomer both modern and nostalgic. Come for SNL's hilarious Pete Davison voicing the canine; stay for J.K. Simmons (a treasure) voicing a narcissistic Afghan hound named Zeus.

Wild Babies (Season 1) — May 5

Got a future conservationist at home? Let your little nature lover follow along as baby lions, elephants, penguins, pangolins, and more learn to navigate this great big world. Educational? Check. Adorable? Check, check.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — May 26

My Little Pony mini-fans will freak over this one-off animated special series set in the My Little Pony universe. Picking up where the recent film left off, it's just as colorful and cute as your kiddos have come to expect from the Mane 5. Although this special only contains eight 22-minute episodes, it includes a teaser for the follow-up series headed to Netflix in September.

Stranger Things (Season 4, Volume 1) — May 27

Finally! At long (long, long, long) last, fans finally get the see what's happening in Hawkins, Indiana. The first half of the penultimate season picks up six months after the events of Season 3 and sees our intrepid heroes split up. Time to start planning a watch party with your teens!

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — May 30

Has your family discovered Mighty Little Bheem yet? If so, this special is probably already on your radar. If not, well, time to see what all the fun is about. Here, the titular toddler and his family take a trip to the stunning Taj Mahal — where, not surprisingly, Little Bheem manages to find some mischief.

More New Kids Movies on Netflix in May

Ninjas: Kick Back (1994) — Raise your hand if you were obsessed with Rocky, Colt, and Tum-Tum growing up! The martial arts-obsessed brothers are back in this mid-'90s sequel. May 1.

— Raise your hand if you were obsessed with Rocky, Colt, and Tum-Tum growing up! The martial arts-obsessed brothers are back in this mid-'90s sequel. May 1. Corpse Bride (2005) — Who doesn't love a Tim Burton classic? This stop-motion animated musical deserves to be watched all year long, not just on Halloween. May 1.

— Who doesn't love a Tim Burton classic? This stop-motion animated musical deserves to be watched all year long, not just on Halloween. May 1. Soul Surfer (2011) — The true story of surfer and shark attack survivor Bethany Hamilton, Soul Surfer won't be for kids afraid of the water. Or sharks. Or kids who get squeamish over blood. But for more mature kids, it offers some great takeaways about perseverance and finding your purpose. May 1.

— The true story of surfer and shark attack survivor Bethany Hamilton, Soul Surfer won't be for kids afraid of the water. Or sharks. Or kids who get squeamish over blood. But for more mature kids, it offers some great takeaways about perseverance and finding your purpose. May 1. Larva Pendant (2022) — Are larva pals Red and Yellow kinda gross? Yep. Do your kids think the farting friends are hilarious? You betcha. This silly short-film sequel to Larva Island will leave them in stitches. May 25.

More New Kids' Shows on Netflix in May