Stack Your Queue With These New Kids’ Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In May 2022
From Marmaduke to Stranger Things, there’s something for everyone.
Right about the time your kids' sugar high from Easter wears off, that age-old chorus kicks in again: "We're bored!" Even worse, they're no longer falling for your line that there are still a few *special* Easter eggs hidden in the yard they need to find. Besides, the weather can still be temperamental this time of year, so sending them outside isn't always an option. Happily, a new month brings new streaming content — and May is coming in hot with plenty of new kids' movies and shows on Netflix.
Of course, if you have a teen (or tween who doesn't scare easily) in your household, you're already well aware that Stranger Things returns in May. The countdown is officially on for the first new episodes since 2019! Also on the way is a brand-new animated Marmaduke movie, with Pete Davidson voicing the iconic dog. And among the many series sure to hit with younger kids, Blippi's first animated series drops in May, too.
From nostalgic movies you watched when you were a kid to titles the entire family can stream for the first time together, there's a lot to keep your queue filled.
The Highlight Reel: Most Anticipated May Picks
Marmaduke — May 6
You probably grew up watching some version of this oversized chowhound, making this animated newcomer both modern and nostalgic. Come for SNL's hilarious Pete Davison voicing the canine; stay for J.K. Simmons (a treasure) voicing a narcissistic Afghan hound named Zeus.
Wild Babies (Season 1) — May 5
Got a future conservationist at home? Let your little nature lover follow along as baby lions, elephants, penguins, pangolins, and more learn to navigate this great big world. Educational? Check. Adorable? Check, check.
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — May 26
My Little Pony mini-fans will freak over this one-off animated special series set in the My Little Pony universe. Picking up where the recent film left off, it's just as colorful and cute as your kiddos have come to expect from the Mane 5. Although this special only contains eight 22-minute episodes, it includes a teaser for the follow-up series headed to Netflix in September.
Stranger Things (Season 4, Volume 1) — May 27
Finally! At long (long, long, long) last, fans finally get the see what's happening in Hawkins, Indiana. The first half of the penultimate season picks up six months after the events of Season 3 and sees our intrepid heroes split up. Time to start planning a watch party with your teens!
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — May 30
Has your family discovered Mighty Little Bheem yet? If so, this special is probably already on your radar. If not, well, time to see what all the fun is about. Here, the titular toddler and his family take a trip to the stunning Taj Mahal — where, not surprisingly, Little Bheem manages to find some mischief.
More New Kids Movies on Netflix in May
- Ninjas: Kick Back (1994) — Raise your hand if you were obsessed with Rocky, Colt, and Tum-Tum growing up! The martial arts-obsessed brothers are back in this mid-'90s sequel. May 1.
- Corpse Bride (2005) — Who doesn't love a Tim Burton classic? This stop-motion animated musical deserves to be watched all year long, not just on Halloween. May 1.
- Soul Surfer (2011) — The true story of surfer and shark attack survivor Bethany Hamilton, Soul Surfer won't be for kids afraid of the water. Or sharks. Or kids who get squeamish over blood. But for more mature kids, it offers some great takeaways about perseverance and finding your purpose. May 1.
- Larva Pendant (2022) — Are larva pals Red and Yellow kinda gross? Yep. Do your kids think the farting friends are hilarious? You betcha. This silly short-film sequel to Larva Island will leave them in stitches. May 25.
More New Kids' Shows on Netflix in May
- Arpo (Season 1) — The wacky Dilovely family brings on a nanny robot named Arpo to watch over Baby Daniel, but the trouble-magnet tot keeps the cutting-edge caretaker on his toes. May 1.
- Blippi Wonders (Season 1) — Kids go nuts over Blippi! If your kid has already blown through every episode of the beloved Blippi series, they'll be pumped to learn this animated version exists. May 1.
- Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 3) — Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and the whole heavy machinery gang you grew up with are back in this animated series. May 1.
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 2) — This educational kids' series has long been a hit with little ones. Well, they're taking their shenanigans to terra firma. The spinoff sees the Octonauts expand their exploration onto land. May 2.
- The Sound of Magic (Season 1) — South Korean cinema took Netflix by storm with its surprisingly successful series Squid Game, which was decidedly not kid-friendly. This new K-drama is still best suited for mature teens, but the messaging is more hopeful. High school student Yoon Ah-yi, who can't wait to grow up, meets a magician who stays forever young… and it changes everything. May 6.
- PJ Masks (Season 4) — You know the deal: Three normal 6-year-old kids become superheroes by night. A fourth season brings even more crime-fighting fun. May 15.
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Cribs (Season 1) — You might be ready to move past The Boss Baby franchise, but your kid probably isn't. Enter the latest DreamWorks spinoff centered on the Templetons. In it, now-adult Ted transforms back into Boss Baby to live undercover as one of Tim's kids. May 19.
- Sea of Love (Season 1) — Sea animal pals Bruda, Bobbi, Wayu, and Puri explore the ocean through magical mini-adventures. There's music, too! Your little ones will love it. May 23.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1) — If you haven't already introduced your kids to the glory of TMNT, now's the time. Not only are the original live-action movies all on Netflix, but the streamer will be dropping the first season of this 2012 CG-animated series from 2012. May 31.
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1) — Nope, you aren't seeing double. Netflix is also dropping Season 1 of this 2D-animated series from 2018, likely to hype the movie spinoff by the same name coming in August. May 31.