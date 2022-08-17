Hold Everything — A New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Is Coming

Some people love the crisp autumn season while others prefer soaking up the sun of summertime. Some count down the days until Christmas, and then there’s others who count down to a whole different kind of season — Girl Scout cookie season. Whether Thin Mints are the favorite or Do-Si-Dos take the cake — there is something extra special about cookies from the Girl Scouts of the USA.

Fans of the sweet treats have even more to look forward to this season with the announcement of a brand-new Girl Scout cookie flavor — Raspberry Rally.

“This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints!” the Girl Scouts said in an official statement.

The raspberry-flavored cookie — set to be available in January 2023 — may only be purchased via online sales. The Girl Scouts organization hopes that this focus on online sales will allow Girl Scouts to learn new entrepreneurial skills and build their ecommerce business. In a world that is only getting more technologically advanced and focused — this makes perfect sense.

Some news outlets have already gotten their hands on the new cookie.

“Take a Thin Mint, but replace that minty taste with a subtle touch of raspberry. This is what you have with the Raspberry Rally,” USA Today reported after a taste test of the new treat. “The cookie looks exactly like a Thin Mint on the outside. And once you take a bite, you'll notice the texture is similar, too. But the cookie has a pinkish hue in the middle representing the raspberry flavor.”

Girl Scouts of America

If you simply cannot handle the wait for Raspberry Rally, you can head to the Girl Scout’s website and check out their nifty countdown clock and wait with anticipation until their release.

You can also enter to win a chance to taste the cookie first.

Local Girl Scout troops conduct their cookie selling season for about a six to eight weeks per year. This typically occurs between January and April, although in some areas the sales can start as early as September. Check out the Girl Scout’s official website to see when sales are happening your area.