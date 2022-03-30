It’s been awhile since Encanto hit Disney+ — captivating kids all over the world with its touching story about Mirabel Madrigal, the only non-magical person in her very gifted family.

And yet, months since its debut, we’re still talking about Bruno, and that includes mom-of-four Kim Kardashian.

The reality star and beauty mogul posted a video of her 8-year-old daughter North West and a friend belting out the Oscar-winning animated movie’s hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” writing, “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol.”

North West and her friend Ryan.

In the video, North and Ryan sing the lyrics to the chart-topping song word-for-word as a karaoke track plays in the car. From “it was our wedding day” to “hey sis, I want not a sound out of you,” the pair nail every line and perform their hearts out while doing so.

And yes, there are coordinated car dance moves.

“I am crying!!!!!!!!!,” Khloe Kardashian commented on the video, which Kim posted to Instagram Tuesday. “Go north!! Go Ryan!!!! Super stars!!!!”

Encanto won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature during Sunday’s award show. The song “Dos Oruguitas” was also nominated, but lost out to Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “No Time To Die.”

Despite not being nominated for Best Song, however, the cast performed “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” on the Oscars stage and were even joined by Megan Thee Stallion, Luis Fonsi and Becky G.

Oscars performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

The star-studded audience loved it, but some parents at home weren’t impressed as the original lyrics were replaced with Oscar-centric ones.

“You're telling me I waited two hours for this Bruno performance and didn't get to belt "rrRRATTSS" with my whole body,” Mashable reporter Proma Khosla added on Twitter.

Well, we always have the original soundtrack — right, North?