Zoom Out: Octomom Nadya Suleman Posted A Cute Back-To-School Pic Of Her 8 Teens

This is back-to-school picture that’s too big to take on your front stoop. As fall approaches and summer ends, everyone is putting their kids back on the bus, and that includes “Octomom” Nadya Suleman, who now has eight eighth graders, if you can believe it.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to post a requisite photo of her eight youngest kids on their first day back at school. It’s crowded!

The 47-year-old mom of 14 wrote, “First day of 8th grade. Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders. I love you.”

The kids are lined up against the house, and they’re all smiles in their back-to-school sneakers and outfits. It’s fun to see them grow — and to see how they’re becoming individuals as they enter their teen years.

Earlier this year, Suleman wished her octuplets a happy thirteenth birthday.

“Happy 13th birthday to Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai! You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known. Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today. You are selfless, altruistic, nonmaterialistic, and loving, fearing, followers of God.”

Suleman noted on her back-to-school snap that her six older kids — who sometimes also appear on her Instagram grid — opted out of first day pictures (and that’s easy for any parent of older teens to understand).

“Side note to critics,” she wrote. “Their older siblings did not want me to post a picture on their first day. I respect their choice, so should you.”

Suleman gave birth to the first surviving octuplets in the world in January 2009 — and it wasn’t without controversy. She used IVF to conceive all of her kids, and for her last pregnancy, she had her fertility doctor implant 12 embryos. It resulted in eight babies as well as a revoked medical license for her doctor.

Here’s to hoping all the controversy is behind them and those smiling kids have a great year at school.