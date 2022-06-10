Olivia Munn Is All Parents As She Reacts To Spilling Baby Formula

Disaster struck for new mom Olivia Munn this week when she opened her suitcase to find that containers of formula for her son had exploded during travel.

The 41-year-old actor shared a photo of the incident on her Instagram stories Wednesday, revealing half of her supply was lost amid the nationwide infant formula shortage, which has been impacted by both ongoing supply chain shortages and brand recalls.

"When there's a formula shortage and you open your suitcase to find your carefully packed formula has popped open and half of it is now gone😢," Munn wrote alongside a picture showing the spilled powder.

Olivia Munn shared a photo of spilled formula powder in her suitcase. Olivia Munn/Instagram

Munn, who welcomed her first child — son Malcolm Hiệp — with comedian John Mulaney in November, spoke openly about her “panic” surrounding the formula shortage last month. She said that because of low milk supply, she’s not able to solely nurse and relies on formula to feed her 6-month-old baby.

Olivia Munn on the formula shortage.

Munn has been an open book when it comes to her breastfeeding struggles, posting about her journey on Instagram. Alongside a postpartum selfie, she wrote, “8 weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.”

She decided to supplement with formula and all was going well until, of course, the country faced a shortage that has affected countless worried parents. The FDA has reassured consumers that they are working with formula producers to increase production and are utilizing international imports. Also, the Michigan Abbott facility at the root of a major recall of Similac products is hoping to be back up and running soon — with production of speciality formulas like EleCare in progress.

But, sadly, reports by Datasembly showed the national out-of-stock rate hit a high of 43 percent for the first week of May — leaving many parents scrambling to feed their children for weeks.

To lose half a container of formula is catastrophic right now. Thinking of Olivia and all parents facing the shortage.