Olivia Rodrigo made sure SCOTUS knew exactly how she felt about the ban on abortion rights during her set at the Glastonbury Festival in England over the weekend.

The 19-year-old Grammy-winning artist dedicated a performance of Lily Allen’s song “F—k You” to conservative Supreme Court justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, calling them out by name before announcing, “We hate you.” Allen, 37, who joined Rodrigo onstage for the occasion, flipped the bird over and over.

“I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo said of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s—t about freedom.”

Olivia Rodrigo onstage at Glastonbury Festival.

“F—k You,” off Allen’s second album It's Not Me, It's You (2009), features the lyrics: “Look inside your tiny mind, now look a bit harder / 'Cause we're so uninspired / So sick and tired of all the hatred you harbor.”

The performance was shared across social media platforms, with supporters — celebrities and fans alike — thanking Rodrigo and Allen for representing them and fighting for abortion rights on a global stage.

“Thank you Olivia and Lily,” P!nk wrote alongside a retweet of the moment, with Hilarie Burton Morgan doing the same and sharing, “I love her.”

“THANK YOU @oliviarodrigo and every artist, athlete, and entertainer who uses their platform to speak out in industries where there is immense pressure to say & do little bc many believe silence is more profitable. Culture matters. Moments like these make a huge, huge difference,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Lily Allen performed with Olivia Rodrigo.

When the draft opinion first leaked last month, Rodrigo shared her heartbreak over the likely reversal, telling the crowd at a May 4 show, "When a woman tells us her body should never be in the hands of politicians... I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

"It's so important," she added.

Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish also shared their stances on the subject ahead of and at Glastonbury, with Eilish telling the crowd, "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S. I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer."

She went on to dedicate “Your Power,” a song about men who abuse their position, to those outraged and hurting over the ruling.