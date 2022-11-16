Olivia Wilde Brings Her Kids To Harry Styles' LA Concert

Clearly Olivia Wilde’s children think Harry Styles is as golden as she does, as they accompanied her to his Los Angeles concert on Tuesday night.

Wilde’s kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6 — whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis — sat with their mom in a VIP section at the Kia Forum for her rumored boyfriend’s show, according to videos posted by concert-goers on social media. At one point, Wilde, 38, danced with Daisy to Styles’ Grammy-nominated song “As It Was” — tossing their hair and holding hands.

Wilde has been reportedly dating Styles, 28, since they met on the set of her directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling in January 2021. She was previously in a long-term relationship with Ted Lasso star Sudeikis, which ended in early 2020 after nearly a decade together.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles in March 2022. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

In Elle’s November cover story, Wilde opened up about the public scrutiny she endures due to her split from Sudeikis. Wilde said she “shares custody” of her children and that she tries to keep them out of the spotlight as much as possible.

“People assume I have abandoned my kids, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me,” she said of her custody arrangement. “The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother.”

In another interview with Variety, Wilde added that her children are “my world” and “my best friends,” and that Sudeikis serving her custody papers very publicly at CinemaCon in April affected no one more so than them.

“The only people who suffered were my kids, because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened,” she said of the “upsetting” incident, which Sudeikis reportedly had “no prior knowledge of.”

“For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8- and 5-year-old, and that’s really sad. I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it’s not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful.”

Olivia Wilde and Daisy.

Wilde has been enjoying some downtime after the release of Don’t Worry Darling, which is now available to stream on HBO Max. She’s been seen hitting the gym with Styles and, of course, has attended a string of his LA concert dates.

"I'm not going to say anything about it because I've never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena," she told Variety. "We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it's out of experience, but also just out of deep love."